Mulund Metro Slab Collapse: MMRDA Imposes ₹5 Crore Penalty On Contractor, Says ‘Will Not Spare Anyone’

Mumbai: Ashwin Ashok Mudgal, Additional Metropolitan Commissioner-II of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), said on Saturday that a fine of Rs 5 crore has been imposed on the contractor and Rs 1 crore on the general consultants, following the collapse of a concrete slab on LBS Marg in Mulund West that killed one person and injured three others. A slab of the girder bridge of an under-construction metro rail Line 4 collapsed onto a few vehicles in Mulund.

The injured are admitted to Mulund's Upasani Super Speciality Hospital. Mudgal who visited the slab collapse site told reporters that, "We will not spare anyone. The investigation will be completely fair and impartial." He also added that action has already been initiated on all complaints. "MMRDA will conduct the inquiry in a completely fair manner," Mudgal assured.