 Mulund Metro Slab Collapse: MMRDA Imposes ₹5 Crore Penalty On Contractor, Says ‘Will Not Spare Anyone’
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMulund Metro Slab Collapse: MMRDA Imposes ₹5 Crore Penalty On Contractor, Says ‘Will Not Spare Anyone’

Mulund Metro Slab Collapse: MMRDA Imposes ₹5 Crore Penalty On Contractor, Says ‘Will Not Spare Anyone’

Following the fatal concrete slab collapse on LBS Marg in Mulund West, the MMRDA imposed a Rs 5 crore fine on the contractor and Rs 1 crore on general consultants. Ashwin Ashok Mudgal said the agency will conduct a fair and impartial investigation and assured that action has already been taken on all complaints.

Karishma Pranav BhavsarUpdated: Saturday, February 14, 2026, 06:59 PM IST
article-image

Mumbai: Ashwin Ashok Mudgal, Additional Metropolitan Commissioner-II of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), said on Saturday that a fine of Rs 5 crore has been imposed on the contractor and Rs 1 crore on the general consultants, following the collapse of a concrete slab on LBS Marg in Mulund West that killed one person and injured three others. A slab of the girder bridge of an under-construction metro rail Line 4 collapsed onto a few vehicles in Mulund.

The injured are admitted to Mulund's Upasani Super Speciality Hospital. Mudgal who visited the slab collapse site told reporters that, "We will not spare anyone. The investigation will be completely fair and impartial." He also added that action has already been initiated on all complaints. "MMRDA will conduct the inquiry in a completely fair manner," Mudgal assured.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mulund Metro Slab Collapse: MMRDA Imposes ₹5 Crore Penalty On Contractor, Says ‘Will Not Spare...
Mulund Metro Slab Collapse: MMRDA Imposes ₹5 Crore Penalty On Contractor, Says ‘Will Not Spare...
'Should Be Ashamed': Devendra Fadnavis Slams Congress’ Harshvardhan Sapkal Over 'Tipu Sultan Equal...
'Should Be Ashamed': Devendra Fadnavis Slams Congress’ Harshvardhan Sapkal Over 'Tipu Sultan Equal...
Thane Crime Branch Busts Chain And Mobile Snatching Racket, Solves 16 Cases Across Region
Thane Crime Branch Busts Chain And Mobile Snatching Racket, Solves 16 Cases Across Region
Thane News: Former Bhiwandi Mayor Vilas R Patil Arrested By EOW Ahead Of Crucial Mayoral Poll
Thane News: Former Bhiwandi Mayor Vilas R Patil Arrested By EOW Ahead Of Crucial Mayoral Poll
Bhiwandi News: BNCMC Launches School Awareness Drives To Mark 350th Martyrdom Year Of Guru Tegh...
Bhiwandi News: BNCMC Launches School Awareness Drives To Mark 350th Martyrdom Year Of Guru Tegh...