 Actress Himanshi Khurana Gets ₹10 Crore Extortion Call From Gangster Zeeshan Akhtar Tied To Baba Siddique Murder
Punjabi actress Himanshi Khurana allegedly received a threat call demanding ₹10 crore from gangster Zeeshan Akhtar, who is reportedly wanted in the Baba Siddique murder case. Sources said investigators are probing the alleged extortion angle and possible gang links. Akhtar is believed to be associated with a rival gang opposed to Lawrence Bishnoi’s network.

Poonam AprajUpdated: Saturday, February 14, 2026, 08:19 PM IST
article-image
Punjabi film actress Himanshi Khurana has allegedly received a threat call from gangster Zeeshan Akhtar, who is reportedly wanted in connection with the murder case of Baba Siddique. | File Pic

Mumbai: Punjabi film actress Himanshi Khurana has allegedly received a threat call from gangster Zeeshan Akhtar, who is reportedly wanted in connection with the murder case of Baba Siddique.

Gangster Demands ₹10 Crore from 'Sadda Haq' Actress

According to sources, Akhtar allegedly demanded ₹10 crore from the actress. Khurana had played the lead role in the Punjabi film Sadda Haq, which brought her significant recognition in the industry.

Investigative inputs suggest that Zeeshan Akhtar is currently associated with the rival gang of Goldy Brar and Rohit Godara, known to be adversaries of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. Further investigation into the threat call and the alleged extortion demand is underway.

