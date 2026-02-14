Thane News: Former Bhiwandi Mayor Vilas R Patil Arrested By EOW Ahead Of Crucial Mayoral Poll

Former Bhiwandi mayor Vilas R Patil was arrested by the Economic Offences Wing of the Thane Police Commissionerate in an alleged land fraud case | File Photo

Bhiwandi, Feb 14: In a significant political development ahead of the crucial mayoral election, former Bhiwandi mayor and Konark Vikas Aghadi leader Vilas R Patil was arrested late Friday night by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Thane Police Commissionerate in connection with an alleged financial fraud linked to a land transaction.

Arrest linked to land deal probe

According to officials, the action pertains to a case involving alleged irregularities in a land deal. Patil was taken into custody and is expected to be produced before a Bhiwandi court. Police presence has been intensified across the city as a precautionary measure to prevent any law and order issues.

The arrest assumes political significance as it comes just days before the Bhiwandi Municipal Corporation’s mayoral election scheduled for February 20. The last date for filing nominations is February 16.

Political observers note that Patil had recently stepped up efforts to consolidate support among corporators and was reportedly in talks with the Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) to influence the outcome of the mayoral contest.

Patil has long been regarded as a “kingmaker” in Bhiwandi’s civic politics, often playing a decisive role in power equations within the municipal corporation.

Previous controversy and bail

His name had also surfaced in an earlier controversy following a clash on January 18 at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Chowk between his supporters and those of BJP MLA Mahesh Choughule. In that case, Patil had initially been stated to be absconding before securing anticipatory bail on February 7.

Protests erupt after arrest

Soon after news of the latest arrest broke, Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) workers staged protests in areas such as Bhadwad, Temghar and Navi Basti. Local leaders were seen appealing to traders to shut down shops in protest, and several establishments along Kalyan Road reportedly remained closed for some time.

While police officials maintain that the arrest is strictly based on legal grounds and evidence gathered in the investigation, Patil’s supporters have alleged political motives behind the timing of the action.

With the mayoral election around the corner, the development has added fresh uncertainty and heightened political tension in Bhiwandi.

