Bhiwandi News: BNCMC Launches School Awareness Drives To Mark 350th Martyrdom Year Of Guru Tegh Bahadur

Civic school students in Bhiwandi participate in cultural programmes and processions honouring Guru Tegh Bahadur’s sacrifice | File Photo

Bhiwandi, Feb 14: The Bhiwandi Nizampur City Municipal Corporation (BNCMC) has launched a series of awareness initiatives across its civic schools to commemorate the 350th martyrdom year of Guru Tegh Bahadur, revered as the ‘Hind-di-Chadar’ for his supreme sacrifice in defence of faith and human rights.

Educational and cultural initiatives

As part of the observance, various educational and cultural programmes are being organised to familiarise students with the life, teachings and martyrdom of the ninth Sikh Guru. The initiatives aim to instil values of courage, sacrifice, communal harmony and national unity among the younger generation.

Students participated enthusiastically in prabhat pheris (morning processions), raising slogans and spreading awareness about Guru Tegh Bahadur’s contribution to safeguarding religious freedom. Teachers briefed students on inspiring episodes from his life, underlining his steadfast commitment to justice and humanity.

Films and music highlight legacy

Short films based on his life and legacy were screened in schools to provide deeper insight into his historic sacrifice. Students were also shown the inspirational song ‘Hind-di-Chadar’ rendered by noted Punjabi singer Satinder Sartaaj, which resonated strongly with the audience.

At Municipal School No. 47, a special prabhat pheri was organised, followed by a film screening and an essay competition centred on the Guru’s life and teachings. Students turned out in large numbers, reflecting keen interest and active participation in the commemorative events.

Also Watch:

Focus on youth awareness

Civic officials said the core objective of the initiative is to ensure that the youth remain aware of Guru Tegh Bahadur’s unparalleled sacrifice and continue to uphold the principles of social harmony, tolerance and national integration.

The programmes will continue across other municipal schools in the coming days as part of the year-long remembrance activities.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/