Bhiwandi Crime: Revenue Department Seizes ₹97 Lakh Worth Of Sand And Machinery In Major Kalher Creek Crackdown

Officials confiscate massive illegal sand stockpiles and heavy equipment during an anti-mining drive in Bhiwandi’s creek belt | File Photo

Bhiwandi, Feb 13: In a major operation against illegal sand mining, the revenue department conducted a large-scale crackdown along the Kalher creek belt in Bhiwandi, seizing 1,523 brass of illegally stocked sand along with heavy machinery collectively valued at approximately ₹97 lakh.

The action comes despite an existing state government ban on sand mining, highlighting the continued nexus of sand mafias operating in the Ulhas river creek region.

The operation was initiated following complaints of rampant illegal sand extraction from the Ulhas river’s creek area. Acting on the directives of Thane District Collector Srikrishna Panchal, officials were instructed to take stringent action against those involved in unlawful mining activities that have been causing severe environmental degradation.

Under the guidance of Additional District Collector Harichandra Patil, Deputy Collector Rupali Bhalke and Sub-Divisional Officer Amit Sanap, the raid was led by District Mining Officer Vivek Ghule, Sand Group Tehsildar Amol Kadam and Bhiwandi Tehsildar Abhijit Khole.

Seizure along Kalher creek

The coordinated action targeted 19 illegal sand stockyards along the Kalher creek stretch.

During the raid, authorities seized 1,523 brass of sand, one Poklen excavator machine and a Hyva dump truck allegedly used for transportation and excavation.

In addition, six sand storage pits created for illegal stockpiling were demolished on the spot using heavy machinery. Officials confirmed that the total value of the seized material and equipment is estimated at ₹97 lakh.

Multi-agency enforcement

The operation involved multiple revenue and vigilance teams.

Members of Vigilance Squad No. 1, including Sanjay Jadhav, Assistant Revenue Officers Dinesh Borade and Anil Rajapure, as well as Vigilance Squad No. 2 members Arun Shelar and Assistant Revenue Officer Darshan Nate, participated in the drive.

Officers from the Thane Collectorate, Mandal Officer Sudhakar Kamdi, Gram Revenue Officer Nilesh Kabenre and Suryakant Patil were also part of the enforcement team.

Officials described the action as the fourth major crackdown in the region targeting illegal sand mining networks. An offence has been registered against the accused at Narpoli Police Station, and further investigation is underway.

The stringent action has reportedly sent shockwaves through local sand mafia networks, with authorities reiterating their commitment to curb environmental violations and unlawful extraction activities in the district.

