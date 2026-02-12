Bhiwandi Traffic Chaos: Massive Jam On Mumbai–Nashik Highway As Flyover Works Cripple Vehicular Movement; Ambulances Among Vehicles Stranded | VIDEO

Kilometre-long traffic snarls near Bhiwandi halt movement on the Mumbai–Nashik Highway amid ongoing flyover construction | File Photo

Bhiwandi, Feb 12: Commuters on the busy Mumbai–Nashik Highway were left stranded for hours after massive traffic congestion, stretching nearly 2 to 3 kilometres, brought vehicular movement to a crawl near Bhiwandi on Thursday. The snarls were particularly severe on the Nashik-to-Mumbai carriageway, causing inconvenience to thousands of motorists.

According to officials, the ongoing and incomplete flyover and bridge construction along the highway is the primary reason behind the bottleneck.

The stretch from Rajnoli to Piplas has five lanes, including a service road, but narrows abruptly to two lanes further ahead. The sudden reduction in carriageway width has led to severe congestion, especially during peak hours.

Heavy vehicles worsen bottleneck

The situation was further aggravated by the gradient along the affected stretch, which forces heavy vehicles to slow down considerably. In a few instances, trucks reportedly broke down midway, compounding the traffic chaos. Long queues of cars, buses and goods carriers were seen inching forward, while several commuters reported being stuck for extended periods.

Emergency services affected

The gridlock also disrupted emergency services. Multiple ambulances were caught in the traffic jam, raising concerns over delays in critical medical assistance. Local residents claimed that traffic congestion has become a recurring issue due to the slow pace of infrastructure work in the area.

Senior Traffic Police Inspector Sudhakar Yadav of Kongaon said that several flyovers and bridges are currently under construction on the Mumbai–Nashik Highway. From Rajnoli to Pimplas, the road is five lanes wide, but it narrows to two lanes ahead, leading to congestion. With multiple bridge works underway, traffic pressure is mounting on the stretch, he said, adding that essential services were impacted due to the jam.

Also Watch:

Traffic personnel were deployed to regulate vehicular flow and ease the congestion. However, officials admitted that until the ongoing infrastructure works are completed, commuters may continue to face periodic traffic disruptions on this crucial arterial route.

