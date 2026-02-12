 RTO Officials Expose Fake Learning Licence Racket Operated Through Unauthorized Websites In Mumbai
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiRTO Officials Expose Fake Learning Licence Racket Operated Through Unauthorized Websites In Mumbai

RTO Officials Expose Fake Learning Licence Racket Operated Through Unauthorized Websites In Mumbai

Mumbai RTO officials have uncovered a major fraud involving illegal issuance of Learning Driving Licences through unauthorized websites. A complaint filed at Azad Maidan Police Station led to the registration of an FIR. Investigations revealed private agents allegedly bypassed mandatory tests via fake portals.

Kamal MishraUpdated: Thursday, February 12, 2026, 08:37 PM IST
article-image
RTO Officials Expose Fake Learning Licence Racket Operated Through Unauthorized Websites In Mumbai | Representational Image - Pixabay

A major fraud involving the illegal issuance of Learning Driving Licences through unauthorized websites has been uncovered following a complaint filed by officials from the Regional Transport Office (RTO), Mumbai.

Complaint Filed at Azad Maidan

The complaint was lodged at Azad Maidan Police Station by Pranavkumar Raghunath Kemble, 32, Assistant Motor Vehicle Inspector posted at the Transport Commissioner’s Office, Mahatma Gandhi Road, Fort, Mumbai. The complaint was filed under official outward number dated February 4, 2026, after internal verification and investigation.

Earlier Jalna Case Trigger

FPJ Shorts
Italy Clinch Maiden T20 World Cup Win, Thrash Nepal By 10 Wickets
Italy Clinch Maiden T20 World Cup Win, Thrash Nepal By 10 Wickets
Who Is Gerhard Erasmus? Namibian Captain With 'Weird' Bowling Action Makes Headlines After 4-fer In IND Vs NAM T20 WC26 Clash
Who Is Gerhard Erasmus? Namibian Captain With 'Weird' Bowling Action Makes Headlines After 4-fer In IND Vs NAM T20 WC26 Clash
VIDEO: Hardik Hits ICC T20 World Cup 2026's Longest Six Of 109M, Dube Launches 107M Six Vs Namibia At ICC T20 WC26
VIDEO: Hardik Hits ICC T20 World Cup 2026's Longest Six Of 109M, Dube Launches 107M Six Vs Namibia At ICC T20 WC26
Indian Probe Agency Refutes Italian Newspaper's Report Claiming That AI-171 Crash Report Likely To Blame Pilot's Intentional Action
Indian Probe Agency Refutes Italian Newspaper's Report Claiming That AI-171 Crash Report Likely To Blame Pilot's Intentional Action

According to the First Information Report (FIR), the Transport Commissioner’s Office had earlier held a review meeting following a similar offence registered in Jalna district in November 2025 regarding the illegal issuance of learner’s licences. Senior officials directed a detailed inquiry into possible misuse of unauthorized websites within their jurisdiction.

Agents Bypass Mandatory Test

During the investigation, officials discovered that certain private agents were allegedly facilitating the issuance of Learning Licences without applicants appearing for the mandatory examination. The fraudulent services were reportedly being offered through unauthorized websites.

False Claims on Portals

The websites allegedly claimed that applicants could obtain a Learning Licence without appearing for the official test conducted through the government’s SARATHI (Faceless Learning Licence) portal.

Verification Through SARATHI Portal

To verify the authenticity of these claims, RTO officials conducted a test application process through the official SARATHI portal and cross-checked the functioning of the suspicious websites. The inquiry revealed that the unauthorized platforms were misleading applicants and attempting to interfere with the official licensing system.

Read Also
Bullet Train Project Achieves Second Mountain Tunnel Breakthrough In Palghar
article-image

Also Watch:

Police Launch Detailed Probe

Based on the findings, a case has been registered under relevant sections of law. Inspector Dnyaneshwar Shriram Avhad has been appointed as the Investigating Officer to probe the matter further.

Focus on Website Operators

Police officials stated that the investigation will focus on identifying the operators of the websites, tracking financial transactions, and determining the scale of the fraud. Authorities have also appealed to citizens not to use unauthorized agents or websites for obtaining driving licences and to rely only on official government portals. Further investigation is underway.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Goa Partners With Tata Memorial Centre To Boost Integrative Oncology
Goa Partners With Tata Memorial Centre To Boost Integrative Oncology
RTO Officials Expose Fake Learning Licence Racket Operated Through Unauthorized Websites In Mumbai
RTO Officials Expose Fake Learning Licence Racket Operated Through Unauthorized Websites In Mumbai
'My Caste Is Human’: Maharashtra’s Saundala Village Passes Resolution To Go Caste-Free, Bans...
'My Caste Is Human’: Maharashtra’s Saundala Village Passes Resolution To Go Caste-Free, Bans...
Bhiwandi Traffic Chaos: Massive Jam On Mumbai–Nashik Highway As Flyover Works Cripple Vehicular...
Bhiwandi Traffic Chaos: Massive Jam On Mumbai–Nashik Highway As Flyover Works Cripple Vehicular...
Commuters Stranded For Nearly An Hour As Massive Jam Hits Mumbai–Nashik Highway Near Bhiwandi
Commuters Stranded For Nearly An Hour As Massive Jam Hits Mumbai–Nashik Highway Near Bhiwandi