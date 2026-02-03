Bullet Train Project Achieves Second Mountain Tunnel Breakthrough in Palghar |

The Mumbai–Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail (MAHSR) project achieved its second mountain tunnel breakthrough within a month in Maharashtra’s Palghar district on Tuesday, marking the third such milestone for the Bullet Train corridor so far.

Virtual Breakthrough Event

The breakthrough of Mountain Tunnel-6 (MT-6) took place at around 11.30 am. Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Palghar Member of Parliament Hemant Savara joined the event virtually. The tunnel, measuring 454 metres in length and 14.4 metres in width, has been designed to accommodate both ‘up’ and ‘down’ high-speed rail tracks.

Earlier Tunnel Achievements

Blasting for the final breakthrough was carried out at 11.14 am, officials from the National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL) said. This follows the breakthrough of Mountain Tunnel-5 (MT-5) near Saphale on January 2, 2026. The first mountain tunnel breakthrough for the project was achieved in September 2025 at Ghansoli in Navi Mumbai.

Progress of Other Tunnels

Seven mountain tunnels are currently under construction in Palghar district. As of January 27, 2026, MT-5 has achieved 57 per cent completion, while MT-6 stands at 47 per cent. Other tunnels in the district are at various stages of progress, ranging from preparatory work to over 40 per cent completion.

Advanced Tunnelling Technique

The excavation of MT-6 was carried out simultaneously from both ends using the New Austrian Tunnelling Method (NATM), a modern controlled drill-and-blast technique. The method is preferred in complex geological conditions such as those in Palghar, where Tunnel Boring Machines are not suitable. NATM allows real-time structural adjustments using shotcreting, rock bolts and lattice girders, without the need for heavy machinery. The excavation is expected to be completed within 12 months.

Safety Measures in Place

Safety during construction has been ensured through advanced geotechnical instruments, real-time monitoring systems, proper ventilation, fire safety measures and controlled entry protocols.

Work Progress Across Maharashtra

Meanwhile, construction work across the Maharashtra section of the project is progressing steadily. The longest river bridge of the project, over the Vaitarna River, has reached the pier level, while foundation work is underway on other major rivers, including the Ulhas and Jagnisarkhya.

