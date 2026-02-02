 Panvel Municipal Corporation Resolves Citizens’ Grievances On 'Lokshahi Din'
Panvel Municipal Corporation Resolves Citizens’ Grievances On 'Lokshahi Din'

Panvel Municipal Corporation organised ‘Lokshahi Din’ on Monday to address public grievances and civic issues in a time-bound manner. Municipal officials, including Commissioner Mangesh Chitale, took cognisance of five complaints related to civic amenities and resolved them on priority. The programme is held on the first Monday of every month to ensure direct citizen-administration interaction.

Sameera Kapoor Munshi Updated: Monday, February 02, 2026, 08:11 PM IST
article-image
Panvel Municipal Corporation |

The Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) organised ‘Lokshahi Din’ (Democracy Day) at its headquarters on Monday to address citizens’ grievances and civic issues in a time-bound manner.

The programme was held under the guidance of Municipal Commissioner Mangesh Chitale, with the objective of ensuring swift redressal of public complaints and strengthening communication between the civic administration and residents.

During the meeting, five applications related to civic amenities and other departmental issues were received. Officials concerned took immediate cognisance of the complaints and resolved the issues on priority, municipal officials said.

Senior officials present at the meeting included Transport Department Manager Kailas Gavde, Additional Municipal Commissioner Swaroop Kharge, Additional Municipal Commissioner Mangala Malve, Assistant Municipal Commissioner Dr Rupali Mane, Executive Engineer Sudhir Sanlukhe, along with ward officers and officials from the General Administration Department.

The Panvel Municipal Corporation conducts Lokshahi Din on the first Monday of every month to facilitate direct interaction between citizens and the administration. Citizens are required to submit their individual applications to the coordination officer 15 days in advance and remain present on the day of the hearing, the civic body stated.

