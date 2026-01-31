Panvel Municipal Corporation Suspends Work At 34 Construction Projects For Pollution Norm Violations

Panvel Municipal Corporation suspends construction work at 34 projects in Panvel for violating air, noise and environmental pollution norms | X - @PanvelCorp

Panvel, Jan 31: Acting on the directions of the Bombay High Court, the Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) has taken strict action against construction projects found violating air, noise and environmental pollution norms within the city limits.

34 projects suspended

Following extensive inspections, the civic body has suspended construction work at 34 projects with immediate effect. The action comes after repeated warnings to builders failed to yield compliance.

Earlier warnings ignored

Earlier, the municipal corporation had issued warning notices to 169 construction sites, directing developers to either adopt pollution-control measures or halt work. However, during follow-up inspections, several projects were found continuing work without implementing mandatory safeguards.

*वायू व ध्वनी प्रदूषणाबाबत नियमांचे उल्लंघन करणाऱ्या बांधकाम प्रकल्पांवर पनवेल महापालिकेकडून कठोर कारवाई*



*एकूण 34 प्रकल्पांवरील बांधकामांना स्थगिती*



मा. उच्च न्यायालय, मुंबई यांच्या आदेशानुसार तसेच पनवेल महानगरपालिका आयुक्त मंगेश चितळे यांनी दिलेल्या निर्देशानुसार पनवेल… pic.twitter.com/aXPENUyPJw — Panvel Municipal Corporation (@PanvelCorp) January 31, 2026

Multiple violations detected

Inspection teams observed multiple violations, including the absence of dust suppression measures, uncovered construction materials, lack of water sprinkling on debris, improper handling of construction vehicles, and non-adherence to standard operating procedures during blasting. Failure to install CCTV cameras and air pollution monitoring systems was also noted.

Strict warning to developers

The civic body has directed concerned developers to immediately implement corrective measures, warning that stringent legal action will follow in case of continued violations.

PMC reiterates commitment

Officials stated that the PMC remains committed to protecting public health, clean air and environmental safety, and that such inspections and enforcement drives will be conducted regularly to ensure compliance with environmental norms.

Area-wise breakdown

Kalamboli: 10 projects

Kamothe: 9 projects

New Panvel / Panvel: 15 projects

Total: 34 construction sites

