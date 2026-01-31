Unregistered Lab Technicians At Kandivali’s Shatabdi Hospital Raise Patient Safety Concerns, MPC Orders Action

Shatabdi Hospital Kandivali | File Photo

Mumbai: At least five laboratory technicians working at Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Hospital (Shatabdi Hospital) in Kandivali are not registered with the Maharashtra Paramedical Council (MPC). Alarmingly, these technicians are reportedly handling critical cases in the hospital’s emergency laboratory, raising serious concerns over patient safety.

Complaint Triggers Action

The issue came to light after health activist Advocate Tushar Bhosale filed a complaint with the Paramedical Council through the “Aaple Sarkar” portal. Following the complaint, the MPC directed the Medical Superintendent of Shatabdi Hospital to take appropriate action.

Subsequently, the hospital administration issued an order making registration with the Maharashtra Paramedical Council mandatory for all laboratory technicians. However, several permanent and senior technicians who have been working at the hospital for years are opposing the move, reportedly because they do not possess the qualifications required for registration. This has placed the hospital administration in a dilemma—whether to strictly enforce the rules or consider alternative arrangements for long-serving employees.

18 Technicians on Rolls

When contacted, Medical Superintendent Dr. Ajay Gupta said that a total of 18 laboratory technicians, including contractual staff, are currently working at the hospital. Of these, five technicians are not registered with the Maharashtra Paramedical Council. He added that all five have applied for registration and have paid the prescribed fee of ₹2,000.

Dr. Gupta explained that these technicians are facing registration issues as they hold a BSc degree in Microbiology or have graduated from institutions that are not included in the Council’s approved list of qualifications and colleges. Despite this, their applications have been submitted and receipts issued. Even if the applications are rejected later, they would be able to show proof that they had applied for registration, he said.

DMLT Mandatory Rule

According to health activists, a government-recognized Diploma in Medical Laboratory Technology (DMLT) is mandatory for Blood Bank Technicians and Laboratory Technicians. Many technicians who were recruited by bypassing these norms are now facing difficulties in registration and are opposing the enforcement of the rules. However, the Paramedical Council has instructed the BMC Commissioner to ensure mandatory registration, and the Chief Medical Superintendent (CMS) has also issued a supporting circular.

“As per the law, laboratory technicians must be registered, even if it requires them to complete a DMLT course now. Practicing without registration is a cognizable and non-bailable offence. The Maharashtra State Paramedical Act applies across the entire state, including the BMC, a fact already clarified by the Council. There is no confusion on this issue,” said Advocate Tushar Bhosale.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/