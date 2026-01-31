 Mumbai Flower Festival 2026 To Bloom At Byculla Zoo From February 6 To 8
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai Flower Festival 2026 To Bloom At Byculla Zoo From February 6 To 8

Mumbai Flower Festival 2026 To Bloom At Byculla Zoo From February 6 To 8

The BMC will host the 29th Mumbai Flower Festival at Veermata Jijabai Bhosale Botanical Garden and Zoo, Byculla, from February 6 to 8. Featuring 5,000 plants, creative floral themes and free entry, the festival promises a colourful experience for Mumbaikars.

Shefali Parab-PanditUpdated: Saturday, January 31, 2026, 10:00 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai Flower Festival 2026 returns to Byculla Zoo with vibrant floral displays and gardening activities | File Photo

Mumbai, Jan 31: The BMC, along with the Tree Authority, has organised the Mumbai Flower Festival at Veermata Jijabai Bhosale Botanical Garden and Zoo at Byculla from February 6 to 8. The festival will remain open to the public for these three days from 8 am to 8 pm. This year marks the 29th edition of the much-awaited Flower Festival.

Wide range of plants on display

Featuring around 5,000 plants, from vibrant flowering species and fruit saplings to medicinal and seasonal varieties, the festival is a visual and sensory delight.

An official of the BMC’s garden department said, “Gardening enthusiasts can also explore stalls offering garden supplies and fertilisers. The three-day festival will be open to the public free of charge, inviting Mumbaikars to pause, stroll and soak in nature’s colours.”

FPJ Shorts
Only 650 Pet Dogs Registered In Navi Mumbai As NMMC Struggles To Enforce Mandatory Licensing
Only 650 Pet Dogs Registered In Navi Mumbai As NMMC Struggles To Enforce Mandatory Licensing
'Allusions Deserve To Be Dismissed With Contempt': MEA Dismisses PM Modi's Israel Visit Mention In Epstein Files | VIDEO
'Allusions Deserve To Be Dismissed With Contempt': MEA Dismisses PM Modi's Israel Visit Mention In Epstein Files | VIDEO
Arshdeep Singh Bags Maiden 5-Wicket Haul In IND Vs NZ Final T20I, Wins Man Of The Match Award
Arshdeep Singh Bags Maiden 5-Wicket Haul In IND Vs NZ Final T20I, Wins Man Of The Match Award
Sonam Wangchuk Taken To AIIMS For Health Check-Up After Supreme Court Orders Medical Examination
Sonam Wangchuk Taken To AIIMS For Health Check-Up After Supreme Court Orders Medical Examination

Workshops and themed floral displays

The Flower Festival will offer hands-on gardening workshops, teaching participants how to care for plants, maintain trees and vines, and apply the right fertilisers at the right time and in the right quantity. It also showcases stunning floral displays and creative decorations, with a unique theme each year.

Also Watch:

Read Also
Mumbai Civic Boost: BMC Plans 970 MLD Underground Tunnel To Supply Tertiary Treated Water From...
article-image

Last year, marigold arrangements brought to life the national emblem, Bharat Ratna awards and India’s national fruit, the mango, delighting visitors. This year, the three-day Mumbai Flower Festival promises another creative, eye-catching theme, inviting Mumbaikars to explore and celebrate.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

‘To Prevent Party Split’: NCP Leader Amol Mitkari On Sunetra Pawar Taking Oath As Maharashtra Dy...
‘To Prevent Party Split’: NCP Leader Amol Mitkari On Sunetra Pawar Taking Oath As Maharashtra Dy...
Unregistered Lab Technicians At Kandivali’s Shatabdi Hospital Raise Patient Safety Concerns, MPC...
Unregistered Lab Technicians At Kandivali’s Shatabdi Hospital Raise Patient Safety Concerns, MPC...
Toddler’s Socks, 1,600 CCTV Cameras Help Thane Police Crack Mumbra Kidnapping Case
Toddler’s Socks, 1,600 CCTV Cameras Help Thane Police Crack Mumbra Kidnapping Case
Mumbai Flower Festival 2026 To Bloom At Byculla Zoo From February 6 To 8
Mumbai Flower Festival 2026 To Bloom At Byculla Zoo From February 6 To 8
Mumbai Civic Boost: BMC Plans 970 MLD Underground Tunnel To Supply Tertiary Treated Water From...
Mumbai Civic Boost: BMC Plans 970 MLD Underground Tunnel To Supply Tertiary Treated Water From...