Mumbai Flower Festival 2026 To Bloom At Byculla Zoo From February 6 To 8

Mumbai Flower Festival 2026 returns to Byculla Zoo with vibrant floral displays and gardening activities | File Photo

Mumbai, Jan 31: The BMC, along with the Tree Authority, has organised the Mumbai Flower Festival at Veermata Jijabai Bhosale Botanical Garden and Zoo at Byculla from February 6 to 8. The festival will remain open to the public for these three days from 8 am to 8 pm. This year marks the 29th edition of the much-awaited Flower Festival.

Wide range of plants on display

Featuring around 5,000 plants, from vibrant flowering species and fruit saplings to medicinal and seasonal varieties, the festival is a visual and sensory delight.

An official of the BMC’s garden department said, “Gardening enthusiasts can also explore stalls offering garden supplies and fertilisers. The three-day festival will be open to the public free of charge, inviting Mumbaikars to pause, stroll and soak in nature’s colours.”

Workshops and themed floral displays

The Flower Festival will offer hands-on gardening workshops, teaching participants how to care for plants, maintain trees and vines, and apply the right fertilisers at the right time and in the right quantity. It also showcases stunning floral displays and creative decorations, with a unique theme each year.

Also Watch:

Last year, marigold arrangements brought to life the national emblem, Bharat Ratna awards and India’s national fruit, the mango, delighting visitors. This year, the three-day Mumbai Flower Festival promises another creative, eye-catching theme, inviting Mumbaikars to explore and celebrate.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/