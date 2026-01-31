Mumbai Civic Boost: BMC Plans 970 MLD Underground Tunnel To Supply Tertiary Treated Water From Dharavi To Bhandup

BMC’s underground tunnel project aims to carry treated water from Dharavi to Bhandup to strengthen Mumbai’s water reuse system | File Photo

Mumbai, Jan 31: The BMC has plans to construct an underground tunnel with a capacity of 970 million litres per day (MLD) to convey 500 MLD of tertiary treated water from Dharavi to Ghatkopar and further up to the Bhandup Complex. Preliminary works related to the construction of this water tunnel are currently underway.

Seven STPs to get upgraded treatment

The seven new STPs will treat 2,464 ML of sewage per day from Worli, Bandra, Dharavi, Versova, Malad, Ghatkopar and Bhandup at secondary and tertiary levels, replacing the current primary-level treatment and reducing pollution in creeks, rivers and the Arabian Sea. The project plans to provide tertiary treatment for 50% of the sewage.

🔹घाटकोपर मलजल प्रक्रिया सुविधा केंद्र ते भांडुप मलजल प्रक्रिया सुविधा केंद्र आणि पुढे भांडुप संकुलापर्यंत तृतीय संस्करण प्रक्रिया केलेले पाणी वहन करण्यासाठी जलबोगद्याचा आराखडा व बांधकामाची कामे सध्या सुरू आहेत. या पार्श्वभूमीवर महानगरपालिका आयुक्त तथा प्रशासक श्री. भूषण गगराणी… pic.twitter.com/TFM6ifevko — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) January 31, 2026

Pipeline work in progress

Construction work is currently underway for a pipeline to transport tertiary-treated water from the Ghatkopar STP to the Bhandup STP and onward to the Bhandup complex. On Saturday, Municipal Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani visited the project site at the Bhandup complex to review the progress.

Tunnel alignments finalised

Using the first Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM), the tunnel alignment between the Bhandup complex and Bhandup STP, spanning 4,365 metres, has been finalised. A 175-metre-deep launching shaft is under construction at the Bhandup complex, with 45 metres of excavation completed, while a 104-metre-deep retrieval shaft is planned at the Bhandup STP.

The second TBM has finalised the alignment for the 7,245-metre tunnel between the Bhandup STP and Ghatkopar STP. A 155-metre-deep launching shaft is being constructed at the Bhandup STP, with 7.7 metres excavated so far. Overall, the project involves 11,610 metres of tunnelling, said a senior civic official.

Project cost escalation noted

Gagrani said, “STP projects remove solid waste, harmful chemicals and disease-causing pathogens from wastewater, making it safe for reuse and easing pressure on natural water sources. With growing population and rapid urbanisation, sewage treatment is an essential part of urban infrastructure.”

Also Watch:

The ambitious project to upgrade seven STPs—stalled for nearly two decades—was awarded in May 2022 at a cost of Rs 25,963 crore. However, delays on multiple fronts and a 6% increase in GST have pushed the project cost to Rs 27,309.83 crore.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/