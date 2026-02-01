Mumbai Coastal Road Project: BMC Floats PPP Tender To Develop Helipad At Worli Jetty

BMC floats a PPP tender to develop a helipad at Worli Jetty along the Mumbai Coastal Road for emergency and surveillance use | File Photo

Mumbai, Jan 31: Nearly a year after its proposal, the BMC has finally floated a Public Private Partnership (PPP) tender to develop a helipad at Worli Jetty along the Mumbai Coastal Road (South). Designed for medium-class helicopters, it will support medical emergencies, coastal surveillance and VIP transport, with the appointed firm sharing revenue from take-offs and landings.

Emergency and surveillance use outlined

According to the tender, the Worli Jetty helipad will improve connectivity for emergency evacuations, support coastal surveillance and national security, aid disaster relief, facilitate VVIP/VIP movements, and serve other public or government needs.

The project will include landing and take-off zones, lighting, navigation aids, supporting infrastructure, safety and firefighting systems, and ground handling and fuelling facilities. The PPP agreement will run for 15 years, extendable by another 15 years on mutually agreed terms.

Revenue-sharing model defined

A senior civic official said the PPP partner must enhance Worli Jetty’s aesthetics, integrate it with the Coastal Road, prepare detailed architectural and engineering designs, and comply with Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO), and other aviation standards.

Under the revenue-sharing model, the BMC will receive a fixed monthly payment of Rs 1 lakh plus a share of revenue from helicopter landings and take-offs.

Jetty retained after feasibility studies

Located 120 metres into the Arabian Sea, opposite Worli Dairy, the jetty was originally built as a temporary structure during Phase 1 of the Coastal Road project. Though meant to be dismantled, it was retained at the request of the coastal police for surveillance purposes.

The helipad proposal emerged following a directive from Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who asked civic officials to assess the site’s potential. A structural assessment by the Maharashtra Maritime Board confirmed its suitability.

Aviation clearance support received

Last year, the civic body received a favourable report from Pawan Hans Ltd., a public-sector aviation company under the Ministry of Civil Aviation, confirming that the Worli Jetty is structurally feasible and logistically suitable for conversion into a helipad for medium-sized helicopters.

