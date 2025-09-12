Mumbai Coastal Road Project: BMC Weighs PPP Model For Proposed Helipad At Worli Jetty, Consultant To Prepare DPR

Proposed Worli Jetty helipad to boost medical, security, and tourism operations | File Photo

Mumbai: The BMC is currently evaluating the feasibility of developing the proposed helipad at Worli Jetty through a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model or executing the project independently.

The civic body will be appointing a new consultant to prepare a comprehensive Detailed Project Report (DPR), including an environmental impact assessment and an analysis of potential obstacles and limitations, to advance the ambitious project.

Jetty Originally Built for Coastal Road Phase 1

Located 120 metres into the Arabian Sea, opposite Worli Dairy, the jetty was originally built as a temporary structure during Phase 1 of the Mumbai Coastal Road project. Though meant to be dismantled, it was retained at the request of the coastal police for surveillance purposes.

The helipad proposal emerged following a directive from Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who asked civic officials to assess the site's potential. A structural assessment by the Maharashtra Maritime Board confirmed its suitability.

Pawan Hans Confirms Structural Feasibility

Last year, the civic body received a favourable report from Pawan Hans Ltd.—a public-sector aviation company under the Ministry of Civil Aviation—confirming that the Worli Jetty is structurally feasible and logistically suitable for conversion into a helipad for medium-sized helicopters.

“We are yet to decide whether the helipad will be developed through a PPP model or by the BMC itself. A decision will be taken within a month,” said Additional Municipal Commissioner Amit Saini.

Multiple Clearances Needed for Sensitive Location

Meanwhile, given the jetty’s location in a sensitive zone, clearances will be required from multiple regulatory bodies, including the Ministry of Environment and Forests, the Maharashtra Home Department, and the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) for aviation safety and airspace compliance. To facilitate this process, a consultant will be appointed to carry out the necessary studies and obtain all required approvals.

Obstacle Limitation Report to Guide Operations

"Most importantly, an obstacle limitation report is required to determine whether helicopter operations can proceed without restrictions or if nearby structures—such as buildings adjacent to the jetty—could pose limitations. This report will be crucial in guiding decisions regarding the type and operation of helicopters at the proposed helipad," said another official.

The helipad will serve multiple purposes, including medical evacuations, VIP transportation, enhanced marine security surveillance, and promotion of tourism, as per civic sources.

Coastal Road Security and CSR Initiatives

The BMC will hire 12 Maharashtra Security Board (MSB) staff per shift, operating in three shifts, to maintain vigilance on the Coastal Road for the next six months. Meanwhile, Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) will develop 53 hectares of reclaimed land along the Coastal Road under its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative.

Also Watch:

After completion, RIL will maintain the Coastal Road promenade, median, and the developed park for 30 years, with MSB overseeing security until then.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/