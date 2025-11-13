‘Treasury Loot In The Name Of Development': Residents Slam NMMC For Spending Crores On Non-Essential Civic Projects

NMMC | File Photo

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) is facing sharp criticism from citizens’ groups for allegedly misusing taxpayers’ money by carrying out unnecessary civic works worth crores of rupees across the city.

Residents have accused the civic body of spending public funds on “non-essential projects” such as relaying already well-maintained roads, repairing footpaths and drainage lines, and refurbishing playgrounds and public toilets that are in good condition.

“This is nothing less than a treasury loot campaign under the garb of development,” alleged members of the Sajag Nagrik Manch (Alert Citizens Forum), who recently visited the ongoing roadwork site at Sector 15, Speed, Belapur.

According to the forum, when they inspected the worksite, no engineers were present, nor was there any mandatory information board displaying project details. “Shockingly, asphalt was being laid over dusty roads. Only after we objected did the officials bring in a road-cleaning machine,” a forum member said.

The citizens’ body further alleged that the civic administration is trying to suppress dissent. “We have received credible information that NMMC has decided to file cases against any citizen who raises objections to ongoing works,” the statement read.

Residents have also criticized the silence of local political leaders and aspiring corporators. “In a few weeks, these future corporators will knock on every door, showing dreams of development. But today, not one of them is willing to speak against this reckless spending,” said a Panvel-based activist.

Citizens claim that representatives from all parties have maintained “meaningful silence” over the alleged misuse of funds, leaving the civic administration unchecked under the current administrative rule.

“The civic officials often claim that since engineers are legally appointed, citizens have no right to question ongoing works. This mindset is reminiscent of the British era — authoritarian and dismissive of public accountability,” said another resident.

Activists have urged local media to shed light on the issue. “If future corporators truly want citizens’ votes, they must first stand with the people and demand transparency. Without a fight, there can be no change,” the forum added.

Meanwhile, Shirish Aradhwad, City Engineer of the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC), dismissed the allegations and clarified that the repair work is being carried out in accordance with the type and extent of damage observed on the stretch.

“It’s been nearly nine years since the road work on this particular stretch was undertaken. Over time, several portions have developed cracks, which are now being systematically repaired,” he said.

