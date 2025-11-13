Mumbai News: Sassoon Dock Eviction Begins Amid Fishermen’s Protests; MbPA Cites Supreme Court Order, Traders Warn Of Livelihood Crisis

Heavy police presence as MbPA begins eviction of fish traders’ godowns at Mumbai’s historic Sassoon Dock | FPJ

Mumbai: Under hefty police security and amid protests by the fishermen community, the Mumbai Port Authority (MbPA) on Thursday began eviction of around 36 fish traders' godown from the 150-years-old Sassoon Dock, one of the oldest fishing harbours in India from where the seafood supply chain for Mumbai and Maharashtra begins every morning.

The action came following decades old dispute between the MbPA, Maharashtra Fisheries Development Corporation (MFDC) and fish traders over rental payments as per ready reckoner rate.

Fish Traders Say Livelihoods at Risk

Although the fish traders claim that the eviction will impact lakhs of livelihoods and will dismantle the century old economic ecosystem of fresh fish supply, the MbPA is firm that business will resume as normal from Friday onwards as only one shed with 'unauthorised illegal' occupants is being evicted.

Sassoon Dock Fish Traders Association President Krishna Pawale said, "Seems we have lost our fight. The eviction of fish traders will disrupt the fresh seafood supply business in Mumbai and Maharashtra. This is our livelihood from generations. The MFDC is the original tenant of the MbPA godowns. Action should be taken against MFDC and not us."

Longstanding Rent Dispute

"We had paid out rent to MFDC till 1991. After that we paid the rent in court till 2012. The MbPA is demanding ready reckoner rate from us, which is multiple times higher. From Rs 4 per sqft, they are asking Rs 100 to 150 per sqft. We cannot afford this. The government has failed to implement the tri-party agreement done in 2015 under the leadership of union minister Nitin Gadkari. But instead, we are facing this eviction," Pawale said.

MbPA Says Dues Unpaid Despite Meetings

On the other hand, officials from MbPA said that though meetings were held in 2014 with all stake holders and it was envisaged to clear all MbPA's dues, the authority has not received any payments inspite of follow-up.

A senior officer from MbPA confirmed to the FPJ that except one shed where the eviction is underway, the fish related activities will continue as it is in the Sassoon Dock, and the shed will be reallocated to fish traders through transperant process of rendering.

Action Based on Supreme Court Order

The official said that the eviction is underway as per Supreme Court order for Rent Roll No 1773, (around 2720 sq mt premises) where the tenants have committed multiple violations including unauthorised constructions, unauthorised & illegal change of use, subletting and huge outstanding dues.

However, nor the fish traders association or MbPA confirmed the total amount due.

Fishermen Say Political Promises Broken

Pawale added, "Fisheries minister Nitesh Rane had said in the assembly that he will ensure there will be no injustice against koli community- the original inhabitants of Mumbai. Even assembly speaker and local MLA Rahul Narwekar had promised that justice will be served to us, but all promises were fake."

