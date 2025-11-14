BEST Union Leader Shashank Rao’s Health Worsens On Fourth Day Of Hunger Strike

The health of Shashank Rao, general secretary of the BEST Workers’ and Employees’ Union, has deteriorated as his hunger strike entered its fourth consecutive day on Thursday.

According to union sources, police authorities arranged for a medical examination after Rao complained of weakness and dizziness. Doctors who examined him reported that his blood sugar level had dropped to a dangerously low level. Concerned about his condition, the medical team recommended immediate glucose administration to stabilize his health.

However, despite repeated medical advice, Rao refused to accept any glucose or medical intervention, insisting on continuing his fast until the authorities respond to the union’s demands.

The hunger strike, organized under the banner of the BEST Workers’ and Employees’ Union, is part of an ongoing agitation to press for the resolution of key issues affecting BEST bus services and employees.

Union representatives have expressed concern over the health of their leader but remain firm in their commitment to continue the protest.

The unions have demanded the implementation of the 2019 agreement between the workers’ union and the BEST administration, with the BMC providing financial aid to purchase self-owned buses and maintain a fleet of 3,337 vehicles. They want old buses to be replaced with new ones owned by BEST instead of leased buses. The union also wants an immediate stop to the wet lease system.

The unions further seek immediate payment of retirement benefits, including full gratuity and pending dues, along with a clear policy for the timely payment of future benefits. They have called for merging BEST’s budget with the BMC’s budget to ensure financial stability.

Protesters oppose the hiring of private buses, calling it a move toward privatization. Other demands include the implementation of the 7th Pay Commission, resolution of pending wage revisions and promotions, clearance of final dues, payment of COVID allowances, provision of compassionate appointments, and improvement of employee welfare measures.

Senior union official Sanjay Ambre, who issued an update to the media, on Thursday, confirmed that doctors continue to monitor Rao’s condition closely. “His sugar level has dropped significantly. The doctors have advised immediate medical care, but he has declined treatment. We are deeply concerned for his wellbeing,” Ambre said.

