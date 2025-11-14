Mumbai Airport Customs Seize Hydroponic Weed, Gold & Foreign Currency Worth Over ₹12 Crore |

Mumbai: Mumbai Airport Customs officials, in six separate cases between November 10 and 12, seized hydroponic weed worth Rs10.54 crore, gold worth Rs1.9 crore, and foreign currency valued at Rs 13.16 lakh.

Based on specific intelligence, Customs officers at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) intercepted a passenger from Bangkok and recovered 5.74kg of hydroponic weed concealed in his trolley bag, valued at Rs5.74 crore. The accused was arrested under the NDPS Act.

In another case, 3.92kg of hydroponic weed, valued at Rs3.92 crore, was recovered from the lavatory of a Bangkok flight. A third Bangkok passenger was caught with 889 grams of weed hidden in a false-bottom trolley bag, worth Rs88 lakh.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/