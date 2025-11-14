 Mumbai News: Man Booked For Securing DGM Post At Cosmetic Surgery Centre With Fake Documents
The accused, Abdullah Maroof, remained undetected and worked at the centre for around five months, as per the FIR.

Megha KuchikUpdated: Friday, November 14, 2025, 01:00 AM IST
Mumbai: A 33-year-old man has been booked for allegedly securing a deputy general manager post at a cosmetic surgery centre with bogus documents and causing a loss of around Rs7.5 lakh spent on international air travel. Moreover, the accused, Abdullah Maroof, remained undetected and worked at the centre for around five months, as per the FIR.

In its complaint to the Vakola police, Aesthetic Center International Pvt Ltd said that Maroof submitted an experience certificate, which later turned out to be fake, claiming it was issued by a company 'Galdermau'. He was appointed on September 30, 2024, and was responsible for selling the centre's medicines in international markets.

