Mumbai Experiences Cold & Dry Weather, AQI Above 200 | SALMAN ANSARI

Mumbai: As the winter season begins, Mumbai is experiencing dry weather with below normal temperatures this week. However, the lack of humidity and breeze has allowed the air pollutants to settle down resulting into poor air quality index (AQI), with several areas recording AQI above 200.

On Thursday, the Santacruz observatory recorded the relatively humidity as less as 43%, which is 26% below normal as per the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) data. While the maximum and minimum temperatures recorded were 32.4°C and 20.3°C, respectively, which were 1.5°C below normal.

For the next 48 hours, the temperature in Mumbai city and suburbs will be around 33°C and 20°C respectively, and skies will be clear.

"Mumbai has northeasternly winds coming, which lacks humidity. This is a typical winter weather, where humidity can be very less. The temperatures will also be low. The weather conditions are not conducive for air pollutants to pass and this it settles down," said IMD Mumbai scientist Sushma Nair.

The overall AQI of Mumbai on Thursday was 146, which falls into Moderate category, as per Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data. While some areas recorded AQI above 200, which falls under Poor category. The areas with poorest AQI as per CBCB's Sameer App included: Sewri (316), Bandra Kurla complex (280), Deonar (234) and Navy Nagar-Colaba (232).

