Mumbai To Launch Drone-Based Delivery System; First Phase To Begin At Wadala Housing Society In Early 2026

Mumbai: Mumbai may soon witness a futuristic drone delivery setup wherein residents will receive daily essentials, packages, and e-commerce orders via drones within the premises. The delivery service is expected to commence in the first quarter of 2026 in a Wadala society, making it Mumbai's first residential drone delivery initiative.

Drone Firm, Developer Partner for Smart Urban Living

A drone delivery company and a real estate developer have come together to introduce smart, sustainable urban living solutions in Mumbai. Skye Air will launch the first drone delivery infrastructure in Mumbai for the residents of Wadala's Siddha Sky housing society, with its first skye-pod installation at the society.

The residents are said to receive daily essentials, packages, and e-commerce orders via drones at a designated Skye-Pod zone set-up within the premises for safe and seamless collection.

Drones Can Cover 1 km in 60 Seconds

According to the drone delivery company Skye Air, each drone can cover 1km in 60 seconds with a maximum range of 30 km, providing residents with doorstep deliveries within minutes. The company has claimed to leverage its flagship drone, Skye Ship One, capable of lifting 10kg of shipment in one flight through coordinated drone corridors, Skye Tunnel.

Successful Operations in NCR, Bengaluru

Skye Air claims to be delivering over 2 lakh monthly shipments in Delhi-NCR, serving 27 locations in Gurugram, two in Faridabad and Ghaziabad each and one in Bengaluru. They have partnered with delivery platforms like Bluedart, Flipkart, Shiprocket and others ensuring residents enjoy faster, safer, and greener delivery experiences right at their doorstep.

The initiative also aims to reduce traffic congestion, minimise carbon emissions, and promote sustainable logistics by taking a portion of last-mile delivery off Mumbai's crowded roads.

‘A Defining Step for Mumbai,’ Says Skye Air CEO

Ankit Kumar, founder and CEO of Skye Air, said, "We are marking a defining step in shaping the future of drone-powered deliveries in Mumbai. With advanced skye-pods and AI-based route optimisation via Skye UTM, we are setting a new benchmark for tech-enabled urban mobility, transforming the residential complex into a smart logistics node. This is more than a delivery revolution, it is the beginning of a new era in smart city infrastructure."

Drone Delivery to Cut Congestion and Emissions

Capt. Eshaan Khullar, vice president at Skye Air, said, "Mumbai, like most major metros, faces mounting challenges from traffic congestion, delivery delays, and increasing carbon emissions. With over five lakh daily last-mile deliveries across the city, traditional logistics systems are struggling to keep pace with demand. Drone-based delivery offers a futuristic, sustainable solution, making faster, safer, and contactless access to goods while significantly reducing on-road traffic and pollution.”

