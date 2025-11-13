PM Awas Yojana: 1106 Houses Approved In Vasai, Only 189 Completed |

Vasai: The Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) scheme is being implemented in the rural parts of Vasai taluka. Under this scheme, 1,106 houses have been approved this year, but only 189 have been completed so far.

Various government housing schemes are being implemented to ensure that working-class individuals and the poor living in rural areas can have their own homes. For the past few years, the central government's Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana has been effectively carried out, providing subsidies to poor citizens for house construction.

Each house receives a subsidy of ₹1.20 lakh to ₹1.5 lakh, disbursed in three installments. This amount also includes the labour costs required for the construction work.

The scheme is being implemented at the Gram Panchayat level in the rural areas of Vasai taluka, covering villages such as Adne, Arnala, Arnala Killa, Bhatane, Chandrapada, Kalamb, Khardi, Karanjon, Khanivade, Khochivade, Majivali, Medhe, Nagle, Parol, Poman, Rangaon, Sakwar, Sayvan, Shirvali, Shivansai, Tembi, Tilher, Tokre, Usgaon, and Maljipada.

For the financial year 2024-25, a target of 1,106 houses has been set for the rural areas under the PMAY scheme. Accordingly, the scheme is being implemented at the Gram Panchayat level. The necessary documents for availing the benefits of this scheme are being requested from applicants, scrutinised, and then approved. A total of 1,107 beneficiaries have been approved for housing so far, and funds are being made available in stages according to the rules, as stated by Extension Officer (Statistics) Jyotirmoy Patil.

The deadline to complete the houses is March 31, 2026. However, even though the government has approved over a thousand houses under the scheme, only 189 homes have been completed so far, with work on 916 still incomplete. This raises the question of whether citizens' dreams of having a house will be fulfilled in the next four months.

The rising cost of construction materials and labor expenses is becoming a major issue. The subsidy provided for the houses is proving insufficient, forcing beneficiaries to spend their own money to complete the construction. There is a growing demand for an increase in the amount of the subsidy. Citizens also report that even after a house is approved, delays in receiving the funds create further problems.

