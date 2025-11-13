 Flight Delays Ahead? NOTAM Issued For Mumbai After India Warns Of Possible GPS Signal Interference, Signal Loss
The alert came just days after, the DGCA on November 11 asked airlines, pilots and air traffic controllers to report GPS spoofing incidents within 10 minutes of the occurrences. The DGCA order came amid the recent incident at the Delhi airport. On November 6, the airport's ATC system faced a technical issue, which left hundreds of passengers stranded and delayed over 800 flights.

Karishma Pranav BhavsarUpdated: Thursday, November 13, 2025, 06:56 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image | Pixabay

Mumbai: India has reportedly issued a Notice to Air Missions (NOTAM) alert of possible GPS interference or signal loss along air traffic routes within its airspace near Mumbai, Damien Symon, a geo-intelligence researcher at Intel Lab informed on November 13.

Taking to his official social media handle on X, Symon added that, NOTAM of possible GPS interference or signal loss is valid from November 13 to 17.

The alert comes just two days DGCA on November 11 asked airlines, pilots and air traffic controllers to report GPS spoofing incidents within 10 minutes of the occurrences. The DGCA order came amid the recent incidents at the Delhi airport.

In recent days, incidents of GPS spoofing and interference has been reported in and around the national capital's Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA), the country's busiest airport that handles over 1,500 flight movements daily.

Against this backdrop, DGCA decided to put in a place system to ensure real time reporting of GPS interference and spoofing incidents.

Delhi Air Traffic Glitch

On November 6, the airport central Air Traffic Control (ATC) system faced a technical issue, which left hundreds of passengers stranded at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport. The technical problem with the Automatic Message Switching System (AMSS), which supports the air traffic control's flight planning process, continued for over 15 hours. The issue led to delay of over 800 flights and nearly 100 flights were cancelled.

On November 8, the civil aviation ministry said that by Saturday afternoon, the system were fully restored to automatic mode and there were no flight cancellations owing to the issue.

