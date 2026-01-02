 Navi Mumbai Traffic Advisory: Palm Beach Road To Remain Partially Closed For Run Navi Mumbai Marathon On Jan 4
Navi Mumbai Traffic Advisory: Palm Beach Road To Remain Partially Closed For Run Navi Mumbai Marathon On Jan 4

Traffic on Palm Beach Road will be restricted on Sunday from 2 am to 11 am due to the Run Navi Mumbai Marathon. Vehicles from Belapur towards Vashi will be diverted, with commuters advised to use alternative routes for smooth travel.

Raina AssainarUpdated: Friday, January 02, 2026, 05:25 PM IST
article-image
Palm Beach Road in Navi Mumbai sees traffic restrictions as authorities manage movement for the Run Navi Mumbai Marathon on January 4 | Representational Image

Navi Mumbai, Jan 02: Traffic movement on Palm Beach Road will be restricted for several hours on Sunday due to the 15-km ‘Run Navi Mumbai Marathon’ being organised by the Rotary Club of Navi Mumbai in the Seawoods area.

Restrictions between Belapur and Vashi

As per the traffic police notification, all types of vehicles travelling from Belapur towards Vashi, Mumbai and Thane on Palm Beach Road will be barred up to Moraj Circle from 2 am to 11 am.

The restrictions are being enforced as part of traffic management arrangements for the marathon, scheduled between 6 am and 10 am. Vehicles will be diverted to the opposite carriageway from Vashi towards Belapur, where traffic from both directions will be regulated on a single lane.

Marathon route and safety measures

The marathon route will pass from Killa Junction in front of the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation headquarters to Moraj Circle and back, covering a total distance of 15 km. Owing to the high-speed traffic on Palm Beach Road, the police have imposed restrictions to ensure the safety of participants.

Police appeal to commuters

“The traffic restrictions are being imposed purely in the interest of public safety and to ensure the smooth conduct of the marathon. Motorists are requested to cooperate with the traffic police and use the suggested alternative routes to avoid inconvenience,” said Tirupati Kakade, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic), Navi Mumbai.

Alternative routes and exemptions

Commuters have been advised to use alternative routes, including the Sion–Panvel Highway via Uran Phata, during the restriction period. Vehicles travelling between Vashi and Killa Junction will be allowed to proceed through diverted lanes on Palm Beach Road as per traffic police instructions.

The traffic advisory has been issued under the provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988. Police vehicles, fire brigade, ambulances and other emergency service vehicles have been exempted from the restrictions, officials said.

