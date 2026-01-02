 'Unacceptable', Sena UBT MP Priyanka Chaturvedi Flags Misuse Of AI Apps To Sexualise Women, Seeks Urgent Intervention From IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw
Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi has called for urgent action against AI apps that misuse women's images, urging IT Minister Vaishnaw to enforce safety measures. She highlights the unchecked proliferation of such acts.

Karishma Pranav BhavsarUpdated: Friday, January 02, 2026, 06:04 PM IST
(File photo) Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi |

Mumbai: Shiv Sena UBT MP Priyanka Chaturvedi, on Friday, January 2, wrote to Union Minister for Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw, highlighting the increasing incidents of AI apps being prompted to sexualise and undress women by unauthorised use of their images on social media, calling it gross misuse of AI.

Moreover, the Rajya Sabha MP sought urgent intervention of the IT Minister and said that there have to be guardrails put in place by features such as Grok that do not violate women’s dignity, while big tech firms need to take the onus.

In a letter dated January 2, she wrote, "There have to be guardrails put in place by features such as Grok that do not violate women’s dignity, big tech firms need to take the onus. And I wish men indulging in such behaviour were educated better at their homes & schools to not become such sick perverts in their adulthood."

She further added, "What is worse is that Grok is enabling this behaviour by adhering to such requests."

She stated that similar incidents are "going absolutely unchecked" on other platforms. "I write to you as an active member of the Standing Committee on IT & Communication, to urge you as a minister to take this up strongly with X to ensure safeguards are built in their AI apps to make the platform a safe space for women," she wrote in the letter.

"Our country cannot be a bystander to women's dignity being violated publicly and digitally with zero consequences under the garb of creativity and innovation that condone such prompts. While we welcome AI and its role in making lives easier for the world, we will not allow a proliferation of such demeaning acts towards women," the Rajya Sabha MP said.

