Mumbai Traffic Police Constable Injured In Hit-And-Run During New Year Nakabandi Near NSCI Club In Tardeo; FIR Registered

Mumbai traffic police constable injured in a hit-and-run incident during a New Year nakabandi near NSCI Club in Tardeo. | Photo Credits: Vijay Gohil (Representational Image)

Mumbai, Jan 01: A traffic police constable sustained minor injuries after being hit by a two-wheeler during a nakabandi operation near the NSCI Club in Tardeo in the early hours of January 1. An FIR has been registered at Tardeo Police Station against the unidentified rider and owner of the vehicle.

Injured constable identified

The injured policeman has been identified as Ashish Baliram Nighot (30), a police constable attached to the Tardeo Traffic Division. He has been serving in the police force since 2017 and has been posted at the Tardeo Traffic Department since September 4, 2025.

Nakabandi set up on senior officers’ instructions

According to the police complaint, Nighot reported for night duty at 6 pm on December 31, 2025. Acting on instructions from senior officers, he was deployed for a nakabandi (vehicle checkpoint) near NSCI Club Gate No. 11, Tardeo, following directions from the main control room.

The checkpoint was set up to take action against motorists driving under the influence of alcohol, driving in the wrong direction, or driving rashly and negligently, thereby endangering lives.

Scooter allegedly rammed into policeman

At around 3.30 to 3.35 am on January 1, 2025, a Suzuki Access scooter (registration number MH-01-D-6023) approached the checkpoint from the Worli Lotus Signal side towards NSCI Club Gate No. 11.

When police personnel attempted to stop the scooter, the rider allegedly drove the vehicle rashly, negligently, and in a dangerous manner, directly colliding with Constable Nighot.

Constable taken to hospital

As a result of the impact, the constable suffered minor injuries to his left elbow, fingers, and left knee. He was immediately assisted by staff from Tardeo Mobile Unit No. 01 and was taken to Nair Hospital by his colleague for medical treatment.

Doctors at Nair Hospital conducted an examination and X-rays of the injured policeman’s left elbow and knee. Medical reports confirmed that there were no serious injuries or fractures, though minor abrasions were noted on his left elbow and fingers.

Also Watch:

Rider fled spot, FIR registered

The scooter rider allegedly fled the spot without providing medical assistance. Based on the complaint, Tardeo Police have registered an FIR against the unknown rider and owner of the two-wheeler for rash and negligent driving and causing injury to a public servant on duty. Further investigation is underway.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/