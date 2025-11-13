Navi Mumbai Fraud: 30-Year-Old Kamothe Man Hypnotised, Duped Of ₹1.25 Lakh Diamond-Studded Gold Ring By Fake Sadhu In Seawoods; Case Registered

Police examine CCTV footage after Kamothe resident is duped of diamond-studded ring by a man posing as a sadhu | Representative Image

Navi Mumbai: A Kamothe resident was allegedly hypnotised and duped of his diamond-studded gold ring worth Rs 1.25 lakh by a man dressed as a sadhu near Seawoods. The NRI Coastal Police have registered a case of cheating and begun efforts to trace the culprit.

How the Incident Unfolded

Police said the complainant, Uday Kiran Kendre (30), a resident of Park Haven Society, Sector 21, Kamothe, had visited Sector 40, Seawoods, around 10.50 a.m. on November 4 for some work. As he stepped out of his car, a man aged about 35–40, with matted hair, dressed in black, wearing rudraksha beads and carrying a saffron pouch, approached him seeking alms.

Fraudster Gained Victim’s Trust

Kendre handed over a Rs 100 note, after which the man cleverly returned the note with a rudraksha bead and a flower, gaining his trust. He then asked to see a platinum ring on Kendre’s left hand, returned it after inspection, and engaged him in conversation.

Taking advantage of the distraction, the fraudster skilfully removed a diamond-studded gold ring worth Rs 1.25 lakh from Kendre’s right hand and fled.

Complaint Filed With Police

It was only later that Kendre realised he had been cheated. He lodged a complaint at the NRI Coastal Police Station, following which a case of cheating was registered.

Police Probe Underway

“CCTV footage from the area is being examined, and efforts are on to identify the accused,” said an officer from the NRI Coastal Police Station.

