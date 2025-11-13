 Panvel To Host First-Ever Shrimad Bhagavad Gita Recitation Competition On November 16
The competition, held under the leadership of popular MLA Prashant Thakur, is free to enter. The preliminary round will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., divided into two categories — School Group and Open Group.

Sameera Kapoor MunshiUpdated: Thursday, November 13, 2025, 09:57 PM IST
Panvel To Host First-Ever Shrimad Bhagavad Gita Recitation Competition On November 16

The preliminary round of the Shrimad Bhagavad Gita Recitation competition, jointly organized by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Panvel Taluka, Sanskar Bharati Panvel Mahanagar, Sanskrit Bharati Panvel, and Shri Gurukulam Nyas, will be held on Sunday, November 16, across different divisions in Panvel, New Panvel, Kamothe, and Khanda Colony. Notably, this is the first time such a competition is being organized in Panvel.

The School Group rounds will be held in Panvel, New Panvel, and Kamothe, while the Open Group round will take place at Khanda Colony.

The contest will be conducted in two stages — preliminary and final rounds. All participants will receive a certificate of participation, and winners will be felicitated with cash prizes, mementoes, and certificates.

