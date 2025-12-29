AAP Steps Up Mumbai Civic Poll Push, Releases Third Candidate List As Party Commits To Contest All 227 BMC Seats Without Alliance

AAP Mumbai president Preeti Sharma Menon | X @ians_india

Mumbai: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Sunday released its next third list of 15 candidates, taking the tally of candidates announced for the 2025-26 BMC elections to 51.

Party Rules Out Alliances, To Contest All 227 BMC Seats

In its debut, AAP has decided to contest all 227 seats in the BMC, ruling out alliance with any party. The first two lists were declared last week.

“At a time when political parties have not been able to seal alliances, despite political expediency the Aam Aadmi Party, has accomodated it’s workers and civic heroes as candidates for the upcoming BMC polls. Mumbaikars are tired of BJP’s misrule and the Congress and Shiv Sena enabling it. Mumbai and Mumbaikars deserve better," said Preeti Sharma Menon, party's Mumbai president.

Last week, AAP released it’s list of star campaigners for the 2025-26 BMC polls, featuring the party leadership across Maharashtra, Delhi, Punjab, Goa and Gujarat. The list of 40 campaigners includes it's national leaders including former Delhi chief ministers Arvind Kejriwal, Atishi and other ministers including Manish Sisodia, Sanjay Singh, Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann and others, who will campaign in Mumbai.

Sanjay Singh Highlights BMC Budget, Alleges Corruption

MP Sanjay Singh last week said, "Despite being India’s ‘Urbs Prima’, Mumbai is in a mess. BMC has a whopping Rs. 74,447 Crore annual budget- the largest in Asia. Mumbaikars pay the highest taxes in the country and yet get shoddy public services. The BMC is a cesspool of corruption and monumental ineptitude. Every political party has looted Mumbai, prioritising their selfish interests over public good."

Singh had highlighted that with just seven corporators, AAP will have a house leader and representation on all statutory committees, adding that when the party last contested the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, it got 5.16% of the vote share, which came to over 2,73,000 votes.

The voting for the 2025-26 BMC polls is scheduled on January 15, 2026 and counting of votes will be on January 16. The nomination papers submission for the candidate began on December 23 and will continue till December 30. The final list of candidates for all parties will be declared on January 3.

