Mumbai Digital Marketing Entrepreneur Duped Of ₹1.26 Crore In Online Forex-Crypto Scam Via Fake Trading App

Mumbai: A 26-year-old digital marketing entrepreneur from Chembur has allegedly been cheated of ₹1.26 crore in an online forex and cryptocurrency trading scam involving a fake trading application and overseas fraudsters.

Victim Identified as Founder of Digital Marketing Firm

The complainant, Emmanuel Deepak Alhat (26), a resident of RC Chemburkar Marg, Chembur, runs a private digital marketing firm, Faith Media Works.

According to the complaint, Alhat has two bank accounts with ICICI Bank one savings account at Nehru Nagar, Kurla, and a current account at Chembur both linked to his mobile number. He stated that he had been investing in forex and cryptocurrency trading for the past two years and possessed good knowledge of the stock market.

Fraudster Contacted Victim Through International WhatsApp Call

On February 22, 2024, Alhat received a WhatsApp call from an international number (+971564767546). The caller introduced himself as “Watson” and lured Alhat with promises of high returns through forex and crypto trading. Watson persuaded him to download a trading application named “1XBET” through a link sent on WhatsApp.

Subsequently, Watson created a WhatsApp group titled “Emanuel Alhat VIP 1XBET” and instructed Alhat to transfer investment amounts to various bank accounts provided by him from time to time. Alhat was asked to share screenshots of the transactions in the WhatsApp group. After each transfer, the invested amount appeared to grow on the 1XBET app, further reinforcing his trust.

₹1.26 Crore Transferred Over Nearly Two Years

Between February 22, 2024, and December 16, 2025, Alhat transferred a total of ₹1,26,63,164 from his two bank accounts and credit cards to multiple bank accounts allegedly linked to cyber fraudsters. However, when he attempted to withdraw funds, he was repeatedly given excuses. Eventually, on December 16, 2025, the 1XBET app stopped functioning, and Watson became unreachable.

Realising he had been cheated, Alhat lodged detailed online complaints on the national cybercrime helpline 1930 on December 24 and 25, 2025. Multiple acknowledgements were generated for his complaints. Following this, an FIR has been registered at the East Region Cyber Police Station against four unknown accused, including the person identifying himself as Watson, users of the fake 1XBET trading app, beneficiary bank account holders, and their associates, for online financial fraud and cheating. Further investigation into the international cyber fraud racket is underway.

