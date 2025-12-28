Santacruz Office Fire Doused Without Injuries; One Woman Dies In Separate Andheri Chawl Blaze, Two Critical

A fire erupted at Emgeen Chambers, a commercial building's sixth floor office in Santacruz East on Sunday wee hours. | Representational Image

Mumbai: A fire erupted at Emgeen Chambers, a commercial building's sixth floor office in Santacruz East on Sunday wee hours. The incident was reported at 2.37 am to Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB). As all the offices were closed, the MFB's fire fighting operations were swift and no injuries were reported. The fire was doused at 4.14 pm.

No Injuries as Offices Were Closed, Firefighting Swift

"Fire was confined to electric wiring, electric installation, office files, office records, wooden furniture, computers, doors, windows, chairs, glass façade, false ceiling in an area about 60' X 60' in a closed office on the 6th floor. The building consists of basement + ground + upper 06 floored glass façade commercial building," the disaster management cell report said.

The Emgeen Chambers is located Opposite Bharat Bank, CST road, Kalina, Santacruz East.

Extensive Firefighting Resources Deployed

The MFB had deployed four fire engines, three jumbo tankers, one AWTT, one HP, one quick response team 01 BA Van and a 108 ambulance. The Police, Staff of concerned Electricity Distribution Company and BMC's Ward Staff were also deployed on the spot.

The authorities are investigating the cause of the fire.

One dead in Andheri fire

Out of the three victims several burnt in the Ramabai Nagar Chawl, Andheri East fire on December 21, one was declared dead, the BMC disaster management cell informed on Sunday. The decreased is identified as Veena Bhoite, who had suffered almost 98% burns. Other two victims continue to remain in ICU at Kasturbha hospital, in critical condition.

On December 21, the blaze erupted in room no. 10, Vijay Nagar, Ramabai Ambedkar Nagar Chawl, Andheri East. Fire was confined to electric wiring, electric installation, apparels, mattresses and other household items. The chawl is a ground plus one floor structure.

Although the fire was doused within minutes, it left three critically injured, including two senior citizens. The victims are identified as Veena Pradip Bhoite (50) who suffered 95 to 98% burns all over her body, Namdev Kashinath Sakpal (75) with 20 to 25% burns and Laxmi Namdev Sakpal (70) with 30 to 32% burns. All were admitted to Kasturbha hospital.

