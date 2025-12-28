 Grant Road Prostitution Racket Busted: Mumbai Police Arrest 50-Year-Old Broker Under Immoral Traffic Act
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiGrant Road Prostitution Racket Busted: Mumbai Police Arrest 50-Year-Old Broker Under Immoral Traffic Act

Grant Road Prostitution Racket Busted: Mumbai Police Arrest 50-Year-Old Broker Under Immoral Traffic Act

During surveillance, the team noticed a man standing on the public road, stopping passersby and persuading them to visit the building for sexual services. After confirming the suspicious activity, the police deployed a decoy customer, who was intercepted by the suspect and encouraged to engage in prostitution inside the building.

Poonam AprajUpdated: Sunday, December 28, 2025, 09:35 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai Police have registered an FIR under the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act after arresting a 50-year-old man for allegedly acting as a broker for a prostitution racket at Grant Road in South Mumbai. | Representative image

Mumbai: Mumbai Police have registered an FIR under the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act after arresting a 50-year-old man for allegedly acting as a broker for a prostitution racket at Grant Road in South Mumbai. The accused has been identified as Mukesh Kumar Ramji Yadav (50).

Police Act on Specific Intelligence Received During Night Patrol

According to police, the action was taken in the early hours of December 27, following specific information received by the D B Marg Police Station about prostitution activities being carried out at Dayanand Building on Pavwala Path, Grant Road.

Police constable Mayur Mahendra Palavankar, attached to the Crime Detection Team of DB Marg Police Station, stated that during night patrol duty, a team led by Assistant Police Sub-Inspector Pawar conducted a discreet raid at the location with the help of panch witnesses and a decoy customer.

FPJ Shorts
Ahead Of 2025–26 BMC Elections, Civic Body To Train 50,000 Employees On Monday To Ensure Smooth Polling Process
Ahead Of 2025–26 BMC Elections, Civic Body To Train 50,000 Employees On Monday To Ensure Smooth Polling Process
Western Railway Plans Major Capacity Expansion To Nearly Double Train Handling By 2030 Across Mumbai And Key Cities
Western Railway Plans Major Capacity Expansion To Nearly Double Train Handling By 2030 Across Mumbai And Key Cities
Nagaland State Lottery Result: Dec 28, 2025, 7 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Super Mercury Sunday Weekly Draw
Nagaland State Lottery Result: Dec 28, 2025, 7 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Super Mercury Sunday Weekly Draw
Santacruz Office Fire Doused Without Injuries; One Woman Dies In Separate Andheri Chawl Blaze, Two Critical
Santacruz Office Fire Doused Without Injuries; One Woman Dies In Separate Andheri Chawl Blaze, Two Critical

During surveillance, the team noticed a man standing on the public road, stopping passersby and persuading them to visit the building for sexual services. After confirming the suspicious activity, the police deployed a decoy customer, who was intercepted by the suspect and encouraged to engage in prostitution inside the building.

Read Also
Mumbai Airport Drug Bust: AIU Seizes Over 4.5 Kg Hydroponic Weed From Two Women Arriving From...
article-image

Accused Admits Acting as Agent for Prostitution Racket

Upon receiving a pre-decided signal from the decoy, the police team moved in and apprehended the suspect, who attempted to flee but was caught on the spot.

The accused Mukesh Kumar Ramji Yadav (50), a resident of Ali Bhai Premji Marg, Grant Road, originally from Hazaribagh district in Jharkhand. During interrogation, Yadav admitted that he was working as a Agent for adult women engaged in prostitution at Dayanand Building. He allegedly guided customers to the premises and earned commission for his role, which he used for his livelihood.

Police said the racket had created fear among local residents, discouraging them from filing complaints, and had adversely affected public order and social well-being in the area. An FIR has been registered at DB Marg Police Station under Section 4(2)(a) of the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act, and further investigation is underway.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Western Railway Plans Major Capacity Expansion To Nearly Double Train Handling By 2030 Across Mumbai...

Western Railway Plans Major Capacity Expansion To Nearly Double Train Handling By 2030 Across Mumbai...

Santacruz Office Fire Doused Without Injuries; One Woman Dies In Separate Andheri Chawl Blaze, Two...

Santacruz Office Fire Doused Without Injuries; One Woman Dies In Separate Andheri Chawl Blaze, Two...

Grant Road Prostitution Racket Busted: Mumbai Police Arrest 50-Year-Old Broker Under Immoral Traffic...

Grant Road Prostitution Racket Busted: Mumbai Police Arrest 50-Year-Old Broker Under Immoral Traffic...

Thane: 50-Year-Old Woman Found Dead At Ambernath Home; Police Suspect Murder

Thane: 50-Year-Old Woman Found Dead At Ambernath Home; Police Suspect Murder

Mumbai Airport Drug Bust: AIU Seizes Over 4.5 Kg Hydroponic Weed From Two Women Arriving From...

Mumbai Airport Drug Bust: AIU Seizes Over 4.5 Kg Hydroponic Weed From Two Women Arriving From...