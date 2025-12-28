Grant Road Prostitution Racket Busted: Mumbai Police Arrest 50-Year-Old Broker Under Immoral Traffic Act

Mumbai Police have registered an FIR under the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act after arresting a 50-year-old man for allegedly acting as a broker for a prostitution racket at Grant Road in South Mumbai. | Representative image

Mumbai: Mumbai Police have registered an FIR under the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act after arresting a 50-year-old man for allegedly acting as a broker for a prostitution racket at Grant Road in South Mumbai. The accused has been identified as Mukesh Kumar Ramji Yadav (50).

Police Act on Specific Intelligence Received During Night Patrol

According to police, the action was taken in the early hours of December 27, following specific information received by the D B Marg Police Station about prostitution activities being carried out at Dayanand Building on Pavwala Path, Grant Road.

Police constable Mayur Mahendra Palavankar, attached to the Crime Detection Team of DB Marg Police Station, stated that during night patrol duty, a team led by Assistant Police Sub-Inspector Pawar conducted a discreet raid at the location with the help of panch witnesses and a decoy customer.

During surveillance, the team noticed a man standing on the public road, stopping passersby and persuading them to visit the building for sexual services. After confirming the suspicious activity, the police deployed a decoy customer, who was intercepted by the suspect and encouraged to engage in prostitution inside the building.

Accused Admits Acting as Agent for Prostitution Racket

Upon receiving a pre-decided signal from the decoy, the police team moved in and apprehended the suspect, who attempted to flee but was caught on the spot.

The accused Mukesh Kumar Ramji Yadav (50), a resident of Ali Bhai Premji Marg, Grant Road, originally from Hazaribagh district in Jharkhand. During interrogation, Yadav admitted that he was working as a Agent for adult women engaged in prostitution at Dayanand Building. He allegedly guided customers to the premises and earned commission for his role, which he used for his livelihood.

Police said the racket had created fear among local residents, discouraging them from filing complaints, and had adversely affected public order and social well-being in the area. An FIR has been registered at DB Marg Police Station under Section 4(2)(a) of the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act, and further investigation is underway.

