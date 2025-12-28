 Mumbai Airport Drug Bust: AIU Seizes Over 4.5 Kg Hydroponic Weed From Two Women Arriving From Thailand
Poonam AprajUpdated: Sunday, December 28, 2025, 09:30 PM IST
In a major crackdown at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, officers of the Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) ‘A’ Batch seized a large quantity of hydroponic weed (marijuana) from two women who arrived from Thailand. |

Mumbai: In a major crackdown at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, officers of the Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) ‘A’ Batch seized a large quantity of hydroponic weed (marijuana) from two women who arrived from Thailand. Both accused have been arrested under the NDPS Act and sent to judicial custody.

First Accused Intercepted on Specific Intelligence Input

In the first case, acting on specific intelligence received from the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), AIU officers intercepted passenger Vaishnavi Ravi Chandran, who arrived in Mumbai from Bangkok by an IndiGo flight on the night of December 27/28. She was stopped at around 3:50 am. While no contraband was found during her personal search, a detailed examination of her trolley bag led to the recovery of three airtight plastic packets concealed inside. The packets contained a green, flowering and fruiting substance resembling cannabis. Tests confirmed it to be 915 grams (net weight) of hydroponic weed, valued at approximately ₹91.5 lakh in the illicit market. Following confirmation through a field testing kit, a case was registered under the NDPS Act and the accused was arrested. The court remanded her to 14 days of judicial custody.

Second Woman Caught With Drugs Hidden Inside Food Boxes

In the second case, Sunita Thandapani Yadav, who also arrived from Bangkok, was intercepted at around 4:00 am. Her personal search yielded nothing suspicious. However, officers recovered nine airtight packets hidden inside food boxes in her check-in trolley bag. The packets contained 3.603 kg (net weight) of hydroponic weed, which also tested positive for narcotic substances. During interrogation, Sunita admitted that she was trafficking drugs in exchange for money.

Customs officials stated that investigations in both cases are at a preliminary stage and efforts are underway to identify other members of the international drug trafficking racket involved. Considering the possibility of tampering with evidence and alerting other accused, the court ordered judicial custody for both women. Advocate Birendra Yadav appeared on behalf of the accused during court proceedings.

