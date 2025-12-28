Illegal Construction Encloses Century-Old Cross In Andheri East, Residents Accuse Civic and Police Authorities Of Inaction

Residents of Kondivita village, Andheri East, have alleged that illegal construction has enclosed a century-old cross. |

Mumbai: Residents of Kondivita village, Andheri East, have alleged that illegal construction has enclosed a century-old cross.

Citizens' group, Watchdog Foundation, which filed a complaint with the municipal corporation and the police said that both the K East Ward both Ward Office and MIDC Police Station have ignored the illegal construction.

“The said illegal construction is barely 100 metres away from MIDC Police Station. A private individual has commenced unauthorised construction and encroachment of a public cross belonging to the local Christian Community without any sanctioned permission, plan approval, or occupancy certificate from the municipal corporation. Despite clear municipal regulations that prohibit and require swift action against any unauthorized construction and encroachments, no action has been taken till date,” said Godfrey Pimenta, trustee of Watchdog Foundation.

The complaint said that a large cloth has been placed over the cross structure to hide the illegal construction from the view of municipal inspection teams. The act demonstrates intent to avoid detection and obstruct municipal surveillance. The said act amounts to desecration of the cross. This tactic was observed over the recent long weekend holiday, suggesting deliberate timing to exploit administrative inaction, the complaint added.

Pimenta said that the encroachment and illegal construction significantly obstruct public worship and sets an unhealthy precedent for lawlessness in civic matters. Officials from the K East Ward were not available for a comment. However, local residents reported that the municipal ward office will inspect the site this week. Senior inspector of MIDC police station, Ravindra Wani, said that he was not aware of the complaint made by the residents. “We will take action (against the encroacher of the cross). The residents should meet us,” said Wani.

Photo: The alleged illegal construction that has enclosed a public cross at Kondivita, Andheri (East)

