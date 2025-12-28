‘Betiyo Ko Nyay Do’: Mumbai Youth Congress Protests On Local Trains Over Unnao Rape Case | WATCH

Mumbai: The Mumbai Youth Congress workers on Sunday, December 28, travelled on the local train from Santacruz to Churchgate to stage a protest against the relief granted to Unnao rape case convict and expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar. In the video shared by the Indian Youth Congress, the workers slammed the BJP and chanted slogans of 'Betiyo Ko Nyay Do.' The video also showed the party workers interacting with commuters as they raised awareness about the case and the alleged protection being extended to the convicted leader.

Led by Mumbai Youth Congress president Zeenat Shabreen, the protesters in the Mumbai local criticised the BJP-led government for what they described as shielding those convicted of serious crimes against women.

Earlier on December 23, the Delhi High Court had suspended the jail term of Kuldeep Sengar, who is serving life imprisonment in the 2017 Unnao rape case. The Delhi HC said that Sengar has already served seven years and five months in prison. His sentence has been suspended till the pendency of his appeal challenging his conviction and sentence in the rape case.

What Did The Rape Survivor Say About The Delhi HC Verdict?

Reacting to the verdict, the survivor, who was a minor when she was kidnapped and raped by Sengar in 2017, told PTI over phone that security for her family members, lawyers and witnesses had already been withdrawn and the court's decision had deepened her fears. "If the convict gets bail in a case like this, how will the country's daughters remain safe? For us, this decision is no less than 'kaal' (death)," she said as quoted by PTI.

SC To Hear Plea Challenging Delhi HC's Order

Now, on December 29, the Supreme Court is slated to hear a plea by the CBI challenging the Delhi High Court order suspending the life sentence of expelled BJP MLA in the Unnao rape case. According to the cause list, a three-judge vacation bench of Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices JK Maheshwari and Augustine George Masih is likely to hear the matter.

(With inputs from PTI)

