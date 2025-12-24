 ‘PM, HM Didn’t Meet Me, Rahul Called Me’: Unnao Survivor After Delhi Meeting - VIDEO
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndia‘PM, HM Didn’t Meet Me, Rahul Called Me’: Unnao Survivor After Delhi Meeting - VIDEO

‘PM, HM Didn’t Meet Me, Rahul Called Me’: Unnao Survivor After Delhi Meeting - VIDEO

The Unnao rape survivor met Rahul Gandhi in New Delhi after the Delhi High Court suspended Kuldeep Singh Sengar's life sentence. She sought support, saying prior appeals to the PM and Home Minister were ignored. Sengar remains in jail due to another conviction.

Vinay MishraUpdated: Wednesday, December 24, 2025, 08:23 PM IST
article-image

The Unnao rape case survivor met Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, in New Delhi on Wednesday, a day after the Delhi High Court suspended the life sentence of expelled BJP leader and former MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar in the case.

Speaking to the media after the meeting, the survivor said she had approached President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, but none had agreed to meet her. She said she met Rahul Gandhi to share her pain and seek support in her fight for justice.

“I appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amit Shah to meet me, but no one did. Rahul bhaiya called me himself and invited me to meet him. I met Sonia Gandhi ji and Rahul bhaiya, and they assured me that I will get justice. Rahul bhaiya told me he is with me in this fight,” the survivor said.

Read Also
UP Minister OP Rajbhar Mocks Unnao Rape Survivor After Delhi Police Removes Her From Protest Site
article-image

The woman, who was a minor at the time of the crime in June 2017, met Gandhi days after he condemned the alleged mistreatment of the survivor by security personnel at India Gate, where she was protesting against the bail granted to Sengar.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai News: 24-Year-Old Call Centre Employee Stabbed Multiple Times Inside Moving Local Train Near Vashi Over Old Dispute
Mumbai News: 24-Year-Old Call Centre Employee Stabbed Multiple Times Inside Moving Local Train Near Vashi Over Old Dispute
Navi Mumbai News: NMMC Intensifies Action To Curb Air And Dust Pollution After High Court Committee Visit
Navi Mumbai News: NMMC Intensifies Action To Curb Air And Dust Pollution After High Court Committee Visit
'Mahayuti Stands Firm On Development While Power-Hungry Alliances Betray Mumbai’s Interests,' Says Deputy CM Eknath Shinde
'Mahayuti Stands Firm On Development While Power-Hungry Alliances Betray Mumbai’s Interests,' Says Deputy CM Eknath Shinde
Maharashtra News: FDA Goes On High Alert Ahead Of New Year, Launches Statewide Hotel Hygiene Drive
Maharashtra News: FDA Goes On High Alert Ahead Of New Year, Launches Statewide Hotel Hygiene Drive

On Tuesday, the Delhi High Court suspended Sengar’s life sentence in the rape case, noting that he had already spent over seven years in prison. The court stayed the sentence pending disposal of his appeal against the December 2019 trial court conviction. However, Sengar will remain in jail as he is also serving a 10-year sentence in the custodial death case of the survivor’s father, in which he has not been granted bail.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Minority Rights Day Observed Across Raigad With Awareness Drives On Constitutional Safeguards And...

Minority Rights Day Observed Across Raigad With Awareness Drives On Constitutional Safeguards And...

Woman Slips While Boarding Moving Train, Ticket Checker Saves Her From Near-Fatal Fall At Tambaram...

Woman Slips While Boarding Moving Train, Ticket Checker Saves Her From Near-Fatal Fall At Tambaram...

Centre Imposes Complete Ban On New Mining Leases Across Entire Aravalli Range To Protect Fragile...

Centre Imposes Complete Ban On New Mining Leases Across Entire Aravalli Range To Protect Fragile...

Indian Aviation Sector Set To Expand As Three New Airlines Receive NOCs From Civil Aviation...

Indian Aviation Sector Set To Expand As Three New Airlines Receive NOCs From Civil Aviation...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: Dec 24, 2025, 5 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear 50...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: Dec 24, 2025, 5 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear 50...