‘PM, HM Didn’t Meet Me, Rahul Called Me’: Unnao Survivor After Delhi Meeting - VIDEO

The Unnao rape case survivor met Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, in New Delhi on Wednesday, a day after the Delhi High Court suspended the life sentence of expelled BJP leader and former MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar in the case.

Speaking to the media after the meeting, the survivor said she had approached President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, but none had agreed to meet her. She said she met Rahul Gandhi to share her pain and seek support in her fight for justice.

“I appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amit Shah to meet me, but no one did. Rahul bhaiya called me himself and invited me to meet him. I met Sonia Gandhi ji and Rahul bhaiya, and they assured me that I will get justice. Rahul bhaiya told me he is with me in this fight,” the survivor said.

The woman, who was a minor at the time of the crime in June 2017, met Gandhi days after he condemned the alleged mistreatment of the survivor by security personnel at India Gate, where she was protesting against the bail granted to Sengar.

On Tuesday, the Delhi High Court suspended Sengar’s life sentence in the rape case, noting that he had already spent over seven years in prison. The court stayed the sentence pending disposal of his appeal against the December 2019 trial court conviction. However, Sengar will remain in jail as he is also serving a 10-year sentence in the custodial death case of the survivor’s father, in which he has not been granted bail.