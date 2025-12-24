 UP Minister OP Rajbhar Mocks Unnao Rape Survivor After Delhi Police Removes Her From Protest Site
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaUP Minister OP Rajbhar Mocks Unnao Rape Survivor After Delhi Police Removes Her From Protest Site

UP Minister OP Rajbhar Mocks Unnao Rape Survivor After Delhi Police Removes Her From Protest Site

Uttar Pradesh minister Om Prakash Rajbhar sparked outrage with a laughing remark on the Unnao rape survivor being removed from an India Gate protest. The survivor later said the Delhi High Court’s decision granting bail to convict Kuldeep Sengar felt like “death” to her family and announced plans to approach the Supreme Court.

Vinay MishraUpdated: Wednesday, December 24, 2025, 05:10 PM IST
article-image

Uttar Pradesh minister and Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party (SBSP) leader Om Prakash Rajbhar courted controversy with his insensitive response to a question related to the Unnao rape survivor being removed from a protest site by the Delhi Police.

A clip of Rajbhar’s remarks has been widely circulated on social media, with users criticising the minister for mocking the rape survivor.

Journalists had asked why the police picked up the rape survivor and those accompanying her from India Gate. In response, Rajbhar said that their home was in Unnao and then burst into laughter.

Reactiong sharply to Rajbhar's comment, an user wrote, "Seeing Om Prakash Rajbhar's shamelessness, it feels like this person isn't even worthy of being called human; these people have turned a daughter's rape into a mere joke ."

FPJ Shorts
Thane Civic Polls 2026: 'Administration Ready To Conduct Elections Peacefully,' Says TMC Commissioner Saurabh Rao
Thane Civic Polls 2026: 'Administration Ready To Conduct Elections Peacefully,' Says TMC Commissioner Saurabh Rao
VIDEO: Surat Businessman Blocks Busy Road For Son's Birthday Celebration, Threatens Commuters With Fireworks, Faces Charges
VIDEO: Surat Businessman Blocks Busy Road For Son's Birthday Celebration, Threatens Commuters With Fireworks, Faces Charges
Jamia Professor Suspended Over Exam Question On 'Atrocities Against Muslims'; Students Call It Attack On Academic Freedom
Jamia Professor Suspended Over Exam Question On 'Atrocities Against Muslims'; Students Call It Attack On Academic Freedom
Coal India Shares Hit 7-Month High, Board Clears Plan To List MCL & SECL
Coal India Shares Hit 7-Month High, Board Clears Plan To List MCL & SECL

“I felt like ending my life at that moment, but thoughts of my family stopped me,” the survivor said on Tuesday evening after she and her mother were forcibly removed from the lawns of India Gate while protesting a Delhi High Court order granting bail to Kuldeep Singh Sengar in the 2017 rape case.

Read Also
'Kaal For Us': Unnao Rape Survivor On Suspesnion Of Kuldeep Sengar's Jail Term, To Move Supreme...
article-image

Earlier in the day, the survivor described the Delhi High Court’s decision to suspend the jail sentence of the expelled BJP leader as “kaal” (death) for her family and said she would move the Supreme Court.

On Tuesday, the Delhi High Court suspended Sengar’s life sentence and granted him bail while his appeal against the December 2019 conviction by a trial court remains pending.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bengaluru Shocker: Techie Shoots Wife A Week After Receiving Divorce Notice

Bengaluru Shocker: Techie Shoots Wife A Week After Receiving Divorce Notice

Unnao Rape Survivor, Mother Manhandled & Blocked From Addressing Media In Delhi: Reports

Unnao Rape Survivor, Mother Manhandled & Blocked From Addressing Media In Delhi: Reports

How BlueBird Block-2 Will Change Your Internet Services-- All You Need To Know; BJP Ministers,...

How BlueBird Block-2 Will Change Your Internet Services-- All You Need To Know; BJP Ministers,...

Union Cabinet Clears Delhi Metro Expansion With 13 New Stations; Network to Exceed 400 km - VIDEO

Union Cabinet Clears Delhi Metro Expansion With 13 New Stations; Network to Exceed 400 km - VIDEO

'Kaal For Us': Unnao Rape Survivor On Suspesnion Of Kuldeep Sengar's Jail Term, To Move Supreme...

'Kaal For Us': Unnao Rape Survivor On Suspesnion Of Kuldeep Sengar's Jail Term, To Move Supreme...