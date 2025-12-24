Rajasthan Education Department Warns Schools Against Forcing Children To Dress As Santa, Cites Coercion And Cultural Sensitivity

Additional District Education Officer (ADEO) Ashok Wadhwa | X @ANI

Jaipur: Schools in Sri Ganganagar, Rajasthan, have been warned of action for forcing children to dress up as Santa Claus on Christmas. The Education Department of the district has stated in an order that pressuring children to dress up as Santa Claus is unacceptable.

Official Order Issued by Additional District Education Officer

Additional District Education Officer (ADEO) Ashok Wadhwa issued this order on December 22, warning all private schools of strict action against schools upon receiving any complaint regarding forcing dress-up as Santa.

The order has been issued in the wake of a representation submitted by the Bharat Tibet Sahayog Manch to the Additional District Education Officer (ADEO) on December 22 regarding schools forcing children to dress up as Santa Claus .

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Complaint by Bharat Tibet Sahayog Manch Triggers Action

“Bharat Tibet Sahayog Manch has submitted a letter to the office of District Education Officer (Headquarters) Secondary Sri Ganganagar and requested that for the past few years, children have been made Santa Claus on Christmas in schools, whereas Sri Ganganagar district is a Sanatana (Hindu and Sikh) dominated area,” the order says.

Read Also Dinner Meet Of Brahmin BJP Lawmakers Adds New Political Taste To UP Winter Session

The order further said, “Christian families are almost nonexistent here. In such a situation, organizing such programs in schools and putting unnecessary pressure on children is not always justified. If information is received about pressure on children to become Santa Claus on Christmas Day in any school, then the department will take action as per rules.”

Clear Instructions Issued to Private School Principals

All private school principals have been directed by letter not to put unnecessary pressure or coercion on parents/children to create Santa Claus on Christmas.

Sukhjit Singh Attwal, District President of the Bharat Tibet Sahayog Manch, said that for the past few years, some schools have been forcing children to dress up as Santa Claus in the name of Christmas Day, which has angered parents. Sri Ganganagar district is primarily a Hindu and Sikh majority area, and therefore, imposing any particular tradition is not appropriate.