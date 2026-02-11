 Delhi: 32-Year-Old Labourer Dies After Falling Into Open Sewer In Rohini
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaDelhi: 32-Year-Old Labourer Dies After Falling Into Open Sewer In Rohini

Delhi: 32-Year-Old Labourer Dies After Falling Into Open Sewer In Rohini

A 32-year-old labourer, Birju Kumar from Bihar, died after falling into an open sewer in Rohini, north-west Delhi. The incident, reported a day later, exposed negligence as nearby drains lacked covers. Authorities installed lids only after the tragedy. Residents warn more accidents could occur if safety measures aren’t urgently addressed.

IANSUpdated: Wednesday, February 11, 2026, 09:14 AM IST
article-image
Delhi: 32-Year-Old Labourer Dies After Falling Into Open Sewer In Rohini | IANS

New Delhi: Days after the Janakpuri incident, a man died after falling into an open sewer in north-west Delhi's Rohini area on Tuesday, police officials said.

According to initial information, the sewer lid was left open.

The incident occurred on Monday.

Begumpur Police Station received information about the matter at around 4 p.m. on Tuesday, following which a police team reached the spot, officials added.

FPJ Shorts
Delhi: 32-Year-Old Labourer Dies After Falling Into Open Sewer In Rohini
Delhi: 32-Year-Old Labourer Dies After Falling Into Open Sewer In Rohini
'First Change That Rule...': R. Ashwin Responds To Shreevats Goswami As Usman Tariq's Bowling Action Sparks New 'Chucking' Debate
'First Change That Rule...': R. Ashwin Responds To Shreevats Goswami As Usman Tariq's Bowling Action Sparks New 'Chucking' Debate
US President Donald Trump To Host Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu At White House As Energy, Deregulation Take Center Stage
US President Donald Trump To Host Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu At White House As Energy, Deregulation Take Center Stage
Top 10 Romantic, Sugary-Sweet Compliments To Give Your Girlfriend On Promise Day 2026; Love Birds, Get Over The Cliched 'You're Pretty' & 'Your Smile Is Beautiful'
Top 10 Romantic, Sugary-Sweet Compliments To Give Your Girlfriend On Promise Day 2026; Love Birds, Get Over The Cliched 'You're Pretty' & 'Your Smile Is Beautiful'
Read Also
Delhi Crime: 17-Year-Old Student Dies After Being Brutally Assaulted By Group Of Juveniles In...
article-image

The deceased has been identified as Birju Kumar, a labourer from Bihar's Samastipur and was aged around 32-years.

The tragic accident occurred due to the open sewer, resulting in the loss of his life, officials said.

Local residents said another person was present with the victim at the time of the incident.

However, he did not inform anyone initially.

When the search for the missing man began, he finally disclosed the incident following which the police were alerted.

Officials from various concerned departments later reached the spot.

Read Also
Delhi Crime: Woman Shot Inside Gurugram Club After Alleged Proposal Rejected; 2 Arrested
article-image

Local residents alleged gross negligence on the part of the authorities.

Local advocate Tejpal Yadav told IANS that the two friends worked as labourers.

One of them fell into the sewer, which had been left uncovered.

He added that none of the nearby sewers had lids at the time.

After the incident, sewer covers were hurriedly installed.

Advocate Yadav said that when he arrived around 7 p.m., Delhi Development Authority (DDA) officials were already present, bringing sewer lids and placing them.

He became suspicious when he noticed private tankers at the site and questioned the DDA officials.

Read Also
Delhi Crime Branch Arrests Key Supplier Linked To Heroin Worth Over ₹8 Crore
article-image

When he called the emergency helpline '112', he learned that no department had officially been informed about the incident.

The wife and children of the deceased victim did not live in Delhi. He had planned to return to his native village soon.

A local resident said that children often play in the area, the road connects to the colony, and none of the sewers had covers.

After this fatal incident, residents warned that more accidents could occur if the issue is not addressed urgently.

The latest death has once again drawn attention to safety failures around open drains and construction sites in the capital, especially in the wake of the recent Janakpuri tragedy.

In that case, Kamal Dhyani, an assistant manager at the Rohini branch of HDFC Bank, died after his motorcycle fell into a deep pit dug by the Delhi Jal Board for sewer work. The site was allegedly left inadequately secured at the time of the accident.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Delhi: 32-Year-Old Labourer Dies After Falling Into Open Sewer In Rohini
Delhi: 32-Year-Old Labourer Dies After Falling Into Open Sewer In Rohini
Shreyas Talpade Among 12 Booked By UP's Bhogaon Police In Multi-Lakh Investment Fraud Case
Shreyas Talpade Among 12 Booked By UP's Bhogaon Police In Multi-Lakh Investment Fraud Case
Haryana Intensifies Crackdown On Vulture-Killing Veterinary Drugs
Haryana Intensifies Crackdown On Vulture-Killing Veterinary Drugs
SriLankan Airlines To Boost India Operations To 100 Weekly Flights In 2026; To Add About Two...
SriLankan Airlines To Boost India Operations To 100 Weekly Flights In 2026; To Add About Two...
IND Vs NAM: Delhi Metro Extends Timings Due To T20 World Cup 2026 Match At Arun Jaitley Stadium-...
IND Vs NAM: Delhi Metro Extends Timings Due To T20 World Cup 2026 Match At Arun Jaitley Stadium-...