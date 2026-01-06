Delhi Crime: 17-Year-Old Student Dies After Being Brutally Assaulted By Group Of Juveniles In Trilokpuri; 6 Detained | IANS

New Delhi: A 17-year-old student, who sustained grievous injuries after being assaulted by a group of teenagers in the Trilokpuri area of East Delhi, succumbed to his injuries on Tuesday, said police, adding that six juveniles have been apprehended.

A murder case has been registered at the Police Station Mayur Vihar, the officials said.

About The Case

According to the police, on January 5, at around 7.25 p.m., a call was received from Lal Bahadur Shastri (LBS) Hospital regarding an unconscious male patient who had been brought in after a physical assault.

The injured was identified as Mohit, son of Gyan Singh, a resident of Indra Camp, Trilokpuri, and a Class 11 student. After initial examination at LBS Hospital, he was referred to Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) Hospital for advanced treatment. Doctors declared him unfit to give a statement due to the severity of his condition.

During the preliminary investigation, an eyewitness informed the police that Mohit had an ongoing dispute with one of the juveniles from the same locality. On the evening of the incident, while Mohit was with his friends in the Trilokpuri area, a verbal argument broke out with a group of minors. The altercation soon escalated into a violent assault.

The eyewitness stated that Mohit was surrounded by several juveniles and was repeatedly beaten and kicked. Even after he fell to the ground, the assault continued. Another youth who attempted to intervene was also attacked by the group. As a result of the brutal beating, Mohit lost consciousness at the spot.

At around 1.15 a.m. on January 6, GTB Hospital informed the police that Mohit had succumbed to his injuries. Following this, FIR No. 09/26 was registered at Police Station Mayur Vihar under Sections 103(1), 115(2), 126(2), and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and an investigation was initiated.

DCP East Abhishek Dhaniya stated that the crime team and officials from the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) inspected the scene of the crime and collected evidence. Based on the investigation conducted so far, all six juveniles involved in the assault have been apprehended. The post-mortem examination has been conducted, and the final medical opinion regarding the exact cause of death is awaited.

Speaking to reporters, the deceased's grandmother said, “A few people called him, took him away, and brutally beat him. We want justice. There was no fight. Even if something had happened, I have no knowledge of it. Before dying, my grandson gave a statement saying that 10-12 people had beaten him. My child will not return, but I want justice.”

Meanwhile, the incident has caused concern among local residents, who say that rising violence involving minors has created an atmosphere of fear in the area. Police officials have assured that a thorough investigation is underway and that strict action will be taken in accordance with the law.

