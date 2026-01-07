 RRB JE Recruitment 2025: CBT-I Exam Dates Announced; Read Official Notice Here
RRB JE Recruitment 2025: CBT-I Exam Dates Announced; Read Official Notice Here

The Railway Recruitment Board has released the CBT-I schedule for RRB JE Recruitment 2025 under CEN 05/2025. The exam will be held on February 19, 20 and March 3, 2026, for JE, DMS and CMA posts. City intimation links will activate 10 days prior, while e-call letters will be available four days before the exam. Aadhaar-linked biometric verification will be mandatory at centres.

Sakshi GuptaUpdated: Wednesday, January 07, 2026, 05:54 PM IST
article-image
RRB JE Recruitment 2025 | rrbranchi.gov.in

RRB JE Recruitment Exam 2025: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has announced the official schedule for the first stage Computer-Based Test CBT-I under CEN 05/2025, which confirms examination dates for Junior Engineer, Depot Material Superintendent, and Chemical and Metallurgical Assistant positions across multiple Railway Recruitment Boards.

RRB JE Recruitment Exam 2025 Dates

According to the announcement, applicants registered under CEN 05/2025 will take the first stage CBT on February 19, 2026, February 20, 2026, and March 3, 2026. The exam will be for Junior Engineer, Depot Material Superintendent, and Chemical and Metallurgical Assistant posts.

E-call letters will be accessible for download four days before the exam date specified in the city notification link.

Note: The Railway Recruitment Boards have verified that the link to view exam city, date, and download travel authority for SC/ST applicants will be activated on official RRB websites 10 days before the examination day.

Read the official notice here

RRB JE Recruitment Exam 2025: Aadhaar-linked biometric authentication

Before entering the test hall, Aadhaar-linked biometric authentication will be performed at the examination centre as part of the examination day processes. To verify their identity, candidates must bring either their original Aadhaar card or a printout of e-verified Aadhaar.

The boards have advised applicants, including those who completed Aadhaar verification during application submission, to make sure that their Aadhaar remains unlocked in the UIDAI system before arriving at the examination centre to avoid delays during registration and exam-related processes on test day.

RRB JE Recruitment 2025: Vacancy details

The recruitment notification for RRB JE posts, RRB JE Recruitment CEN 05/2025, was released on September 29, 2025, and candidates were asked to apply online for these posts from October 31, 2025, to December 10, 2025, for a total of 2,570 vacancies for posts with a basic salary of Rs. 35,400 per month, as per level-6 salaries.

