RCF Kapurthala Apprentice Recruitment 2025-26: Application Process Ends Today; Check Selection Process & Other Details Here

RCF Kapurthala Apprentice Recruitment 2025-26 | pardarsy.railnet.gov.in

RCF Kapurthala Apprentice Recruitment 2025-26: The Rail Coach Factory, Kapurthala, under the Ministry of Railways, Government of India, is closing the online application window for Apprentice Recruitment 2025-26 today, January 7, 2025. Candidates must complete their applications on the official website of RCF at rcf.indianrailwyas.gov.in.

RCF Kapurthala Apprentice Recruitment 2025-26: Important dates

Applications for the recruiting process will be taken online beginning December 9, 2025, with the deadline for submission being January 7, 2026, 11:59 p.m., as indicated in the notification posted on December 9, 2025. The exam date for this recruitment drive has yet to be announced.

RCF Kapurthala Apprentice Recruitment 2025-26: Vacancy details

The recruiting effort aims to fill 550 apprentice slots in specific trades for eligible candidates with the necessary academic and technical skills.

Note: Candidates must provide acceptable proof to back up each input in the form. According to the recruitment guidelines, any missing or deceptive information found in an application may result in the form being rejected during the inspection or verification process. As determined by the RCF authorities, medical fitness standards will apply to all shortlisted candidates.

RCF Kapurthala Apprentice Recruitment 2025-26: Eligibility criteria

Applicants must have completed Class 10 and hold an "ITI certificate in the same trade." The required age range for recruiting is 15 to 26 years. The candidate's age will be calculated as of January 7, 2026. The age limit is relaxed for designated categories, as per government standards.

RCF Kapurthala Apprentice Recruitment 2025-26: Application fees

The application cost for aspirants from the General, OBC, and EWS categories is Rs. 100. There are no costs for candidates applying under the SC, ST, PWD, or female categories. All payments must be made online exclusively.

RCF Kapurthala Apprentice Recruitment 2025-26: Selection process

The selection procedure for the RCF Kapurthala Apprentice Recruitment 2025-26 consists of shortlisting suitable candidates based on Class 10th and ITI marks. Shortlisted candidates will be invited for document verification, followed by a mandatory medical examination.