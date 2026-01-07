'Stop Criminalisation Of Protest': JNU Teachers' Association Issues Statement After Provocative Remarks Against PM Modi & Amit Shah

X/ Pradeep Bhandari

A day after provocative slogans were raised against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah at the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) campus, the JNU Teachers’ Association (JNUTA) on Wednesday issued a statement opposing the action taken against the students involved.

The statement, titled “Stop Criminalization Of Protest”, read: “As if to confirm precisely what was said in the JNUTA statement of 5 January 2026, the JNU Administration, through its Chief Security Officer, has gone ahead and taken a ridiculous position of asking the Delhi Police to register an FIR on simply the raising of slogans at a JNUSU organized event commemorating the sixth anniversary of the 5th January 2020 attack on JNU.”

Further slamming the university's administration and the police in the national capital, the association said, “The JNU Administration and the Delhi Police are precisely those that failed to first prevent the undeniably criminal act of violence six years ago, and then found themselves 'unable' to identify and take action against those responsible.”

The JNUTA accused the JNU administration and the Delhi Police of deliberately creating conditions to malign and defame the university.

The university's Chief Security Officer had requested the Station House Officer of Vasant Kunj (North) police station to lodge an FIR under the relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) in connection with the incident.