 'Stop Criminalisation Of Protest': JNU Teachers' Association Issues Statement After Provocative Remarks Against PM Modi & Amit Shah
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducation'Stop Criminalisation Of Protest': JNU Teachers' Association Issues Statement After Provocative Remarks Against PM Modi & Amit Shah

'Stop Criminalisation Of Protest': JNU Teachers' Association Issues Statement After Provocative Remarks Against PM Modi & Amit Shah

The JNU Teachers’ Association opposed action against students after provocative slogans were raised against PM Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah at a campus event. Criticising the FIR sought by the JNU administration, JNUTA said raising slogans was being criminalised. It also accused the university and Delhi Police of failing to act during the 2020 JNU violence.

Shashank NairUpdated: Wednesday, January 07, 2026, 09:27 PM IST
article-image
X/ Pradeep Bhandari

A day after provocative slogans were raised against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah at the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) campus, the JNU Teachers’ Association (JNUTA) on Wednesday issued a statement opposing the action taken against the students involved.

The statement, titled “Stop Criminalization Of Protest”, read: “As if to confirm precisely what was said in the JNUTA statement of 5 January 2026, the JNU Administration, through its Chief Security Officer, has gone ahead and taken a ridiculous position of asking the Delhi Police to register an FIR on simply the raising of slogans at a JNUSU organized event commemorating the sixth anniversary of the 5th January 2020 attack on JNU.”

Further slamming the university's administration and the police in the national capital, the association said, “The JNU Administration and the Delhi Police are precisely those that failed to first prevent the undeniably criminal act of violence six years ago, and then found themselves 'unable' to identify and take action against those responsible.”

The JNUTA accused the JNU administration and the Delhi Police of deliberately creating conditions to malign and defame the university.

FPJ Shorts
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, January 7: Abhira Discovers Armaan Is In Danger
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, January 7: Abhira Discovers Armaan Is In Danger
'Fun Times Only..': India Captain Shubman Gill Collabs With Youtube Star KSI, Pictures Go Viral Ahead Of IND Vs NZ ODI Series
'Fun Times Only..': India Captain Shubman Gill Collabs With Youtube Star KSI, Pictures Go Viral Ahead Of IND Vs NZ ODI Series
'Only Mahayuti-Led BJP Can Restore Bhiwandi’s Lost Glory And Deliver Modern Infrastructure,' Says CM Devendra Fadnavis
'Only Mahayuti-Led BJP Can Restore Bhiwandi’s Lost Glory And Deliver Modern Infrastructure,' Says CM Devendra Fadnavis
Nagaland State Lottery Result: Jan 7, 2026, 5 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear 50 Chenab Wednesday Weekly Draw
Nagaland State Lottery Result: Jan 7, 2026, 5 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear 50 Chenab Wednesday Weekly Draw
Read Also
JNU Seeks FIR After CSO Flags 'Provocative, Inflammatory' Slogans Against PM Modi & Amit Shah During...
article-image

The university's Chief Security Officer had requested the Station House Officer of Vasant Kunj (North) police station to lodge an FIR under the relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) in connection with the incident.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Stop Criminalisation Of Protest': JNU Teachers' Association Issues Statement After Provocative...

'Stop Criminalisation Of Protest': JNU Teachers' Association Issues Statement After Provocative...

'If You Are Arrested...': US Embassy Warns Indian Students Of Serious Consequences For Crime

'If You Are Arrested...': US Embassy Warns Indian Students Of Serious Consequences For Crime

Severe Cold Wave And Dense Fog Paralyse Rajasthan, Zero Visibility Triggers Fatal Accidents And...

Severe Cold Wave And Dense Fog Paralyse Rajasthan, Zero Visibility Triggers Fatal Accidents And...

RRB JE Recruitment 2025: CBT-I Exam Dates Announced; Read Official Notice Here

RRB JE Recruitment 2025: CBT-I Exam Dates Announced; Read Official Notice Here

RCF Kapurthala Apprentice Recruitment 2025-26: Application Process Ends Today; Check Selection...

RCF Kapurthala Apprentice Recruitment 2025-26: Application Process Ends Today; Check Selection...