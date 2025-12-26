Delhi Crime: Woman Shot Inside Gurugram Club After Alleged Proposal Rejected; 2 Arrested

The two accused in police custody | File Image, X

Gurugram, Dec 25 (PTI) A 25-year-old woman was shot at inside a club in Gurugram after she allegedly refused a marriage proposal from a man, police said on Thursday.

Incident at MG Road Club

The incident took place in the early hours of December 20 on MG Road.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Police said they received information about a woman injured in a firing incident and found her admitted to a private hospital, where she was initially unfit to give a statement.

Husband Files Complaint

The woman’s husband, from Najafgarh in Delhi, lodged a complaint stating that his wife, Kalpana (25), worked at a club in Gurugram and was shot by Tushar, a resident of Sangam Vihar in Delhi.

In his complaint, the husband said his wife had gone to work on December 19 and around 1 am called him to say she had been shot.

“Around a month ago Tushar came to our house, had a fight with us and left,” the complainant added.

Based on the complaint, an FIR was registered at Sector 29 police station.

Marriage Proposal Angle

During the investigation, a crime unit team arrested two accused, Tushar alias Jonty (25) and his friend Shubham alias Jony (24), both residents of Sangam Vihar, from Baraut in Uttar Pradesh, police said.

During interrogation, police said Tushar revealed that he befriended the victim around six months ago and wanted to marry her, but she repeatedly refused.

Police alleged that on the night of December 19, Tushar, along with Shubham, went to the club, proposed to her again and upon refusal shot the woman.

Probe Underway

The accused have been arrested and are being questioned, police said, adding that further investigation is underway.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)