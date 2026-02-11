International Day Of Women In Science: How Mumbai’s IWSA Is Leading India’s Female STEM Revolution

Vigyan Yatra at Zilla Parishad school at Chavane near Panvel | IWSA

Can India dare to reimagine its women as a dominating factor in the world of science and research? The answer is a resounding yes, particularly when championed by an organisation like the Indian Women Scientists’ Association (IWSA).

Today, February 11, 2026, as the world observes the International Day of Women and Girls in Science (IDWGIS), this question carries a specific urgency. This year’s theme, Synergising AI, Social Science, STEM and Finance: Building Inclusive Futures for Women and Girls, aligns perfectly with a movement that began in India over five decades ago. In the early 1970s, a group of scientists realised it was not enough to work sincerely within the confines of a laboratory, publishing work from an ivory tower. They recognised a pressing need to take science to society, utilising technology for the upliftment of women and the underprivileged.

Consequently, in 1972, twelve founder members from diverse scientific disciplines joined forces, leading to the formal registration of the IWSA in 1973. Today, the association operates with a clear mission to bridge the gap between complex research and the general public, ensuring that Indian women are not just participants, but leaders in the global scientific narrative.

A global titan in the making

India’s educational scenario is undergoing a profound transformation. While the national literacy rate has climbed to 80.9 per cent as of 2023–24, the true headline lies in the higher education sector. Although female literacy (74.6 per cent) still trails male literacy (87.2 per cent), Indian women are leapfrogging traditional expectations in technical fields.

According to the latest AISHE data and 2026 reports, India has emerged as a global titan in female STEM enrollment. Women now comprise 43 per cent of the nation’s STEM student body—a remarkable feat that overshadows the global average of 35 per cent and outshines the enrollment figures of the United States (36 per cent) and France (28 per cent).

Saloni Parekh, Global Lead for Risk Based Monitoring at IQVIA, highlighted the broader societal impact of this movement.

"Learning science empowers Indian women to make informed health decisions, access better career opportunities, and participate in innovation driven industries. It builds confidence, encourages critical thinking, and supports financial independence. Science education also helps break social barriers, promotes gender equality, and enables women to contribute meaningfully to national and community development," says Parekh.

This surge in academic participation is the result of a decade of deliberate institutional support. Between 2014 and 2025, government-led science schemes saw an exponential rise in female beneficiaries. A prime example is the Vigyan Jyoti programme, which has empowered over 112,000 meritorious girls in just 10 years.

Challenge of professional retention

However, a stark contrast exists between the classroom and the laboratory. Transitioning from high-level education to long-term professional research remains a formidable hurdle. DST data for 2025–2026 reveals that women represent only 18.6 per cent of the R&D workforce—a climb from 14 per cent in previous years, yet still short of the 33 per cent global benchmark.

The "leaky pipeline" is often attributed to systemic friction and societal expectations. Dr Surekha Zingde, Member, Board of Trustees, IWSA, explains the gravity of this transition

"Workforce participation remains lower due to the responsibilities related to the family and society at large. This includes, marriage, child bearing, household commitments such as health of children and elders, household management and the societal mindset that believes that a woman’s primary responsibility is her home," Zingde tells The Free Press Journal.

Dr Nootan Bhakal, President of IWSA, added that the rise of nuclear families in cities makes it difficult for women to manage caregiving duties without support. This is reflected in the skewed distribution of the workforce; the private sector lags significantly, employing only 26.5% of the female R&D workforce.

Motivating towards science: A lecture at the Bright High School and Jr. College, Bhandup in Mumbai on January 20, 2026 | IWSA

Institutional safety nets and policy

To sustain the brilliance of India's graduates, the workplace culture must evolve. Former president of the IWSA, Dr Shyamala Bharadwaj, highlights the issue of personal safety.

"A single woman has to ensure her personal safety, especially if her work involves long hours such as those required for laboratory research and engagement with colleagues and other professionals beyond routine work hours. If a woman is unable to or does not engage with her professional colleagues beyond work hours, most often she does not receive the recognition for her work achievements," says Bharadwaj.

Addressing these gaps requires robust institutional safety nets. Zingde emphasises the need for day-care centres, maternity leave that does not hinder promotion, and grievance cells to combat workplace chauvinism. Initiatives like WISE-KIRAN (Women in Science and Engineering-KIRAN) and GATI (Gender Advancement for Transforming Institutions) are essential pilot projects working toward gender equity through self-assessment and accreditation.

Bridging the rural-digital divide

Despite impressive data, a digital and educational divide persists for girls in rural India who possess the talent but lack the "social capital" to pursue science. Bharadwaj suggested that this can be overcome by identifying key "opinion leaders" in rural neighbourhoods to promote social reforms.

"The training 'eye opening or mind opening' of their fathers, brothers and other men folk... should be targeted towards bringing to attention that a man and a woman are both responsible for the wellbeing of the whole family and also their future prospects," she says.

Infrastructure serves as the backbone of this change. From safe transport to scholarships and outreach programs, the IWSA’s infrastructure helps bridge this gap by providing a "home away from home" for aspiring scientists from across the country.

Cultivating an early scientific temper

To ensure a steady pipeline of talent, scientific inquiry must be cultivated early. Bhakal suggested that everyday life is the best entry point for young girls to realise that science is not a distant, abstract concept.

"We need to bring to attention that the so-called routine duties of a women have a link to STEM or STEAM... For instance, how kitchen activities are all connected to nutrition, physics, chemistry, environment, gardening, management, health?"

By sharing success stories and building role models, organisations like IWSA help girls "dream big," acknowledging that India is moving from a position of women being led to women leading on platforms ranging from space exploration to medicine.

IWSA: A platform for future generations

From its headquarters in Vashi, Navi Mumbai, the IWSA continues to ignite a sense of wonder in the next generation. Through programs like Science Nurture and Vigyan Yatra, the association brings hands-on science to Zilla Parishad schools, helping students connect principles to their everyday lives.

Dr Suparna Kamath, Vice President, IWSA, says, "IWSA acts as a platform for intergenerational mentorship, fostering community and friendship among women in science... [it] works with a mandate to take science to society."

As we celebrate the International Day of Women and Girls in Science, the mission of "Science for Society" is soaring ahead. With approximately 2,000 life members and international recognition from bodies like UNESCO, the IWSA is ensuring that the reimagination of Indian women as global leaders in science is not just a dream, but an inevitable reality.

As United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres says, "We must ensure that every girl can imagine a future in STEM, and that every woman can thrive in her scientific career." In India, that future is being built today.