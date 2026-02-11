White House Quietly Drops Pulses From India-US Trade Deal Fact Sheet, Softens Key Commitments

File Image |

Mumbai: After the India-US historic trade deal last week, the US has revised its factsheet, eliminating a reference to pulses. It has changed the wording relating to the $500 billion purchase "commitment" and more. The factsheet was hailed as the "path forward".

The previous version of the document stated, “India will eliminate or reduce tariffs on all US industrial goods and a wide range of US food and agricultural products, including dried distillers' grains (DDGs), red sorghum, tree nuts, fresh and processed fruit, certain pulses, soybean oil, wine and spirits, and additional products."

According to The Times of India, the updated factsheet no longer mentions pulses. Also, the earlier text stated that India was " committed" to a $500 billion purchase from the country; the word "committed" has been replaced with "intend".

The earlier text mentioned the purchase of agricultural products. However, the revised version does not mention agricultural goods. Furthermore, the White House's fact sheet also removed the text relating to India's removal of digital services taxes. The India-US interim trade agreement framework was finalized through a telephone conversation between PM Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump. The two nations reached this agreement after a year of negotiations that began in February 2025. Across a range of exports, India is set to gain from duties reduced to 18% from 50%.