 White House Quietly Drops Pulses From India-US Trade Deal Fact Sheet, Softens Key Commitments
The White House revised its fact sheet on the recent India-US interim trade deal, removing all mention of "certain pulses" from the list of agricultural products where India would reduce or eliminate tariffs. It also softened language on digital services taxes, now limited to negotiating bilateral digital trade rules.

Tresha DiasUpdated: Wednesday, February 11, 2026, 09:22 AM IST
article-image
File Image |

Mumbai: After the India-US historic trade deal last week, the US has revised its factsheet, eliminating a reference to pulses. It has changed the wording relating to the $500 billion purchase "commitment" and more. The factsheet was hailed as the "path forward".

The previous version of the document stated, “India will eliminate or reduce tariffs on all US industrial goods and a wide range of US food and agricultural products, including dried distillers' grains (DDGs), red sorghum, tree nuts, fresh and processed fruit, certain pulses, soybean oil, wine and spirits, and additional products."

