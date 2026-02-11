US Changes India Trade Deal Fact Sheet In 24 Hours, Why ‘Intent’ Replaced ‘Commitment’ And Pulses Mention Removed | Explained

US Updates Trade Fact Sheet After First Release. | File Image | File Pic

New Delhi: The United States has made important changes to the fact sheet related to the India-US trade deal within 24 hours of releasing the first version.

In the revised version, the mention of pulses (dal) has been removed. Also, the word 'commitment' has been replaced with 'intent' regarding India buying goods from the US worth about USD 500 billion.

This change is important because 'commitment' sounds like a firm promise, while 'intent' means India is planning or willing, but not legally bound.

What Was Written Earlier And What Changed?

In the earlier version released on Tuesday, it was said that India may reduce or remove tariffs on some US agricultural and industrial products.

These included:

- Dried distillers grains

- Tree nuts

- Fresh and processed fruits

- Some pulses

- Soybean oil

- Wine

In the updated fact sheet, pulses are no longer mentioned.

The new version says India plans to increase purchases of US goods including energy, IT and communication technology, coal and other products.

India’s Pulses Import Situation

India imports a large quantity of pulses every year.

In FY 2024-25, India’s pulses import bill increased 46% to USD 5.48 billion, compared to USD 3.75 billion in FY 2023-24.

However, the US has a very small share in India’s pulses imports. In FY 2024-25, India imported only USD 89.65 million worth of pulses from the US.

Canada and Australia are major suppliers. Canada exported about USD 466 million, while Australia exported around USD 328 million worth of pulses to India.

Which Pulses India Imports The Most?

In FY 2024-25:

- Arhar imports were highest at USD 1.28 billion

- Chana imports were USD 1.11 billion

- Masoor imports were USD 916 million

Currently, India allows duty-free imports of tur and urad till March 31, 2026.

Masoor imported from the US currently attracts 10% import duty.

Why This Change Matters?

The wording change and removal of pulses show that negotiations are still flexible. It also shows India is keeping options open on sensitive agricultural imports.