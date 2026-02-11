 US Changes India Trade Deal Fact Sheet In 24 Hours, Why ‘Intent’ Replaced ‘Commitment’ And Pulses Mention Removed | Explained
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessUS Changes India Trade Deal Fact Sheet In 24 Hours, Why ‘Intent’ Replaced ‘Commitment’ And Pulses Mention Removed | Explained

US Changes India Trade Deal Fact Sheet In 24 Hours, Why ‘Intent’ Replaced ‘Commitment’ And Pulses Mention Removed | Explained

The US revised the India-US trade deal fact sheet, removing pulses mention and replacing 'commitment' with 'intent' on USD 500 billion imports. India imports most pulses from Canada and Australia. The change shows negotiations are flexible, especially on sensitive agricultural items like pulses and tariff decisions.

Manoj YadavUpdated: Wednesday, February 11, 2026, 12:06 PM IST
article-image
US Updates Trade Fact Sheet After First Release. | File Image | File Pic

New Delhi: The United States has made important changes to the fact sheet related to the India-US trade deal within 24 hours of releasing the first version.

In the revised version, the mention of pulses (dal) has been removed. Also, the word 'commitment' has been replaced with 'intent' regarding India buying goods from the US worth about USD 500 billion.

This change is important because 'commitment' sounds like a firm promise, while 'intent' means India is planning or willing, but not legally bound.

Read Also
India–US Trade Deal: US Releases Fact Sheet, Adds ‘Certain Pulses’ To Tariff Cuts
article-image

What Was Written Earlier And What Changed?

FPJ Shorts
'Treated Worse Than Toilet Paper': Pakistan's Defence Minister Khawaja Asif Admits 'Grave Mistakes' In Backing US - Video
'Treated Worse Than Toilet Paper': Pakistan's Defence Minister Khawaja Asif Admits 'Grave Mistakes' In Backing US - Video
'Film Bohot Acchi Ja Rahi...': Proud Father Suniel Shetty Seeks Blessings At Ujjain's Mahakal Temple After Ahan Shetty's Border 2 Success
'Film Bohot Acchi Ja Rahi...': Proud Father Suniel Shetty Seeks Blessings At Ujjain's Mahakal Temple After Ahan Shetty's Border 2 Success
'Beyond Spectacular': Photographer Captures Heart-Shaped Aurora In Norway, Ahead Of Valentine's Day 2026; Netizens Mesmarised
'Beyond Spectacular': Photographer Captures Heart-Shaped Aurora In Norway, Ahead Of Valentine's Day 2026; Netizens Mesmarised
Maharashtra: 11 Years After Formation, Palghar Still Awaits Basic Healthcare
Maharashtra: 11 Years After Formation, Palghar Still Awaits Basic Healthcare

In the earlier version released on Tuesday, it was said that India may reduce or remove tariffs on some US agricultural and industrial products.

These included:

- Dried distillers grains

- Tree nuts

- Fresh and processed fruits

- Some pulses

- Soybean oil

- Wine

In the updated fact sheet, pulses are no longer mentioned.

The new version says India plans to increase purchases of US goods including energy, IT and communication technology, coal and other products.

Read Also
White House Quietly Drops Pulses From India-US Trade Deal Fact Sheet, Softens Key Commitments
article-image

India’s Pulses Import Situation

India imports a large quantity of pulses every year.

In FY 2024-25, India’s pulses import bill increased 46% to USD 5.48 billion, compared to USD 3.75 billion in FY 2023-24.

However, the US has a very small share in India’s pulses imports. In FY 2024-25, India imported only USD 89.65 million worth of pulses from the US.

Canada and Australia are major suppliers. Canada exported about USD 466 million, while Australia exported around USD 328 million worth of pulses to India.

Read Also
India-US Trade Deal: Auto Quotas, Booze Tariff Slash, $41 Billion Indian Export Win As US Duties...
article-image

Which Pulses India Imports The Most?

In FY 2024-25:

- Arhar imports were highest at USD 1.28 billion

- Chana imports were USD 1.11 billion

- Masoor imports were USD 916 million

Currently, India allows duty-free imports of tur and urad till March 31, 2026.

Masoor imported from the US currently attracts 10% import duty.

Why This Change Matters?

The wording change and removal of pulses show that negotiations are still flexible. It also shows India is keeping options open on sensitive agricultural imports.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

US Changes India Trade Deal Fact Sheet In 24 Hours, Why ‘Intent’ Replaced ‘Commitment’ And...
US Changes India Trade Deal Fact Sheet In 24 Hours, Why ‘Intent’ Replaced ‘Commitment’ And...
Apollo Q3 Profit Jumps 35% To ₹502 Cr, Stock Hits ₹7,640, Here's What’s Driving The Rally?
Apollo Q3 Profit Jumps 35% To ₹502 Cr, Stock Hits ₹7,640, Here's What’s Driving The Rally?
Ixigo Launches Airport Cab Booking Nationwide To Simplify Last-Mile Travel
Ixigo Launches Airport Cab Booking Nationwide To Simplify Last-Mile Travel
Gold & Silver ETFs Surge Past ₹3 Lakh Crore AUM In January 2026, Nearly Tripling In Five Months On...
Gold & Silver ETFs Surge Past ₹3 Lakh Crore AUM In January 2026, Nearly Tripling In Five Months On...
₹7,792 High After 6.8% Jump, Here's What Drove Eicher Motors’ Best Rally In 5 Years?
₹7,792 High After 6.8% Jump, Here's What Drove Eicher Motors’ Best Rally In 5 Years?