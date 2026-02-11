 Ixigo Launches Airport Cab Booking Nationwide To Simplify Last-Mile Travel
Ixigo Launches Airport Cab Booking Nationwide To Simplify Last-Mile Travel

Ixigo has launched an Airport Cabs service across India, enabling users to book affordable, AI-powered rides to and from major airports. The platform offers discounts up to Rupees 200, flexible vehicle options, real-time tracking, and free cancellations. Aimed at easing last-mile travel, the service expands Ixigo’s tech-driven travel offerings and is now live via its app and website.

Tresha DiasUpdated: Wednesday, February 11, 2026, 11:20 AM IST
article-image
File Image |

Gurugram: Seeking to remove the stress from airport transfers, travel tech platform Ixigo has rolled out a new airport cab booking service that connects flyers to cabs at major Indian airports, with discounts and flexible scheduling.

Ixigo's new Airport Cabs service is now live across India, allowing passengers to book rides to and from airports directly via its app or website. With 30-minute pickup buffers and free cancellations up to 90 minutes before rides, the platform targets smoother last-mile travel. Users booking one-way rides can save 50 percent (up to Rs 200), while return rides get 20 percent off (up to Rs 100).

Travellers can choose from hatchbacks, sedans, SUVs, and luxury cars. Fares are dynamically priced based on city, distance, and pickup time. Green vehicle options, real-time updates, and a 24x7 SOS button aim to boost user safety. The service includes tolls and driver allowances, eliminating hidden costs at checkout.

Rajnish Kumar, Co-CEO of Ixigo, attributed the launch to growing demand from frequent flyers for affordable, reliable airport commutes. He noted that features like on-time pickups and quick refunds reflect the company’s intent to offer more dependable travel support as part of its broader tech-driven mobility vision.

This move strengthens Ixigo's positioning as a full-stack travel assistant, following its earlier integrations of train, flight, and hotel bookings. The cab launch also deepens its reach into first and last-mile services—a segment with rising demand as more Indians travel by air across metros and Tier 2 cities. Ixigo’s airport cab service marks a strategic move into last-mile connectivity, aiming to make air travel more accessible, flexible, and user-friendly for millions across India.

This article is based on a stock exchange filing dated February 11, 2026, by Le Travenues Technology Ltd.

