 Travel Tech Platform Ixigo Reports ₹3.46 Crore Loss In The September Quarter
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessTravel Tech Platform Ixigo Reports ₹3.46 Crore Loss In The September Quarter

Travel Tech Platform Ixigo Reports ₹3.46 Crore Loss In The September Quarter

During the July-September quarter, ixigo's revenue from operations grew 37 per cent Year-on-Year (YoY) to Rs 282.7 crore, from Rs 206.5 crore in Q2 FY25.Flight Revenue grew by 60 per cent YoY to Rs 89.4 crore.

PTIUpdated: Thursday, October 30, 2025, 07:56 AM IST
article-image
File Image |

New Delhi: Travel tech platform Ixigo (Le Travenues Technology Limited) on Wednesday reported a loss of Rs 3.46 crore in the September quarter on a consolidated basis.The company had reported a net profit of Rs 130.85 crore in the year-ago period, a regulatory filing said.

During the July-September quarter, ixigo's revenue from operations grew 37 per cent Year-on-Year (YoY) to Rs 282.7 crore, from Rs 206.5 crore in Q2 FY25.Flight Revenue grew by 60 per cent YoY to Rs 89.4 crore, while Bus Revenue rose 64 per cent YoY to Rs 65.4 crore during the period under review.

Read Also
Record Air Travel Surge In Uttar Pradesh: 6 Million Passengers Flew In 5 Months, Ayodhya, Prayagraj...
article-image

However, its total expenses also increased to Rs 290.4 crore during the second quarter, against Rs 191.47 crore in the same period of the previous year."Despite Q2 facing some capacity headwinds, ixigo continued its resilient momentum and grew faster than the overall market YoY in all lines of business, with buses and flights leading the growth and trains maintaining our OTA (Online Travel Agency) market leadership," Rajnish Kumar, Group Co-CEO of ixigo, and Aloke Bajpai, Group CEO of ixigo, said.

"The fundraise provides the balance sheet required to fulfil our long-term aspiration of delivering the best AI-first customer experience for travel and fuels our expansion into new categories and markets," they added. 

FPJ Shorts
Vedanta Demerger Faces Delay Again As National Company Law Tribunal Pushes Matter To November 12
Vedanta Demerger Faces Delay Again As National Company Law Tribunal Pushes Matter To November 12
Enrique Iglesias Mumbai Concert: Malaika Arora, Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani & Sonal Chauhan Seen Grooving To Hero, Bailamos Songs At MMRDA Grounds | Watch
Enrique Iglesias Mumbai Concert: Malaika Arora, Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani & Sonal Chauhan Seen Grooving To Hero, Bailamos Songs At MMRDA Grounds | Watch
Prime Minister Narendra Modi Says
Prime Minister Narendra Modi Says "Right Time" For Global Investors To Bet On The Indian Shipping Sector
United Breweries Reports 65% Decline In Net Profit To ₹46.34 Crore Due To Unusual Monsoon
United Breweries Reports 65% Decline In Net Profit To ₹46.34 Crore Due To Unusual Monsoon

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Says "Right Time" For Global Investors To Bet On The Indian Shipping...

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Says

United Breweries Reports 65% Decline In Net Profit To ₹46.34 Crore Due To Unusual Monsoon

United Breweries Reports 65% Decline In Net Profit To ₹46.34 Crore Due To Unusual Monsoon

Infrastructure Major Larsen & Toubro Reports 15.6% Increase In Net Profit To ₹3,926.09 Crore

Infrastructure Major Larsen & Toubro Reports 15.6% Increase In Net Profit To ₹3,926.09 Crore

Travel Tech Platform Ixigo Reports ₹3.46 Crore Loss In The September Quarter

Travel Tech Platform Ixigo Reports ₹3.46 Crore Loss In The September Quarter

Market Outlook: Technical Call Of The Day & Top 5 Stocks In Focus For October 30, 2025

Market Outlook: Technical Call Of The Day & Top 5 Stocks In Focus For October 30, 2025